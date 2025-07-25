RM580K Property, RM1,500 Left To Live: The Malaysian Homeownership Reality Check

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral social media post about a Malaysian worker earning RM5,500 monthly purchasing a RM580,000 property has ignited fierce discussions about financial literacy and homeownership affordability across local online communities.

The controversy began when a concerned individual shared his friend’s story via the Facebook page “Boom Go Employee,” detailing his friend’s recent property purchase—a 900-square-foot, 3-bedroom apartment in Malaysia.

What caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the purchase itself, but the stark financial reality behind it.

According to the post, here’s how the friend’s monthly finances break down:

Net income: RM5,500

Car loan: RM700

PTPTN (education loan): RM180

New property monthly payment: RM2,600

The real estate agent calculated the Debt Service Ratio (DSR) at 63.27% and declared it “qualified” for bank approval. The friend enthusiastically agreed to proceed with the purchase.

Why RM2,600 Monthly Payment Becomes RM3,000+

But the original poster wasn’t convinced. He broke down the hidden costs that many first-time buyers overlook:

Maintenance fees: RM297/month

Sinking fund: RM29.70/month

Utilities: RM150-200/month

Internet: RM100/month

Annual property tax: Several hundred ringgit

After accounting for all expenses, the friend would have approximately RM1,500 left monthly for food, daily expenses, social activities, and savings.

The poster wondered how his friend would manage financially, especially considering the costs of renovation and unexpected expenses.

He said the agent mentioned he could withdraw from his EPF Account 2 for renovation. So basically, he has no savings for renovation except for the RM20,000 he’s saved up.

The poster, who owns an 847-square-foot property himself, shared his own maintenance fee bill, showing charges exceeding RM3,000 for accumulated fees and late payment interest, highlighting the often-overlooked ongoing costs of property ownership.

Public Reaction: Divided Opinions

The post has generated polarising responses from netizens:

Team “Too Risky”:

“Salary RM5.5K buying RM580K property – I’m speechless”

“35 years is a long time; many things can happen to your career”

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew”

Team “It’s Doable”:

“No problem with utilities and rent – you’d have to pay those anyway unless you never buy property”

“Better to buy at RM2,500 monthly and rent out 2 rooms for RM1,300 each – at least the property is yours”

“His parents might help cover costs if needed”

Beyond Individual Choice: The Market Forces at Play

The case highlights several critical issues in Malaysia’s property market:

Aggressive Sales Tactics: Real estate agents focusing solely on DSR approval without considering total living costs Financial Literacy Gap: Young buyers not fully understanding the true cost of homeownership Social Pressure: The cultural push toward property ownership regardless of financial readiness Hidden Costs: Maintenance fees, sinking funds, and other expenses that can add hundreds of ringgit monthly

The poster’s analysis reveals that the friend’s actual monthly property-related expenses could reach RM3,176 – significantly higher than the RM2,600 mortgage payment alone.

This doesn’t include renovation costs, which could easily exceed the friend’s RM20,000 savings for basic kitchen cabinets and wardrobes.

“The agent isn’t wrong – they’re just doing their job,” the poster concluded.

The DSR calculation passes, and the bank approved it. But if you face financial problems later, don’t blame others – blame yourself for not calculating properly.

The Waiting Game: A Cautionary Tale for Malaysian Homebuyers

While homeownership remains a significant milestone for many Malaysians, this case serves as a stark reminder that qualifying for a loan and being able to afford a property comfortably are two very different things.

As property prices continue rising faster than salaries, the debate over what constitutes responsible borrowing versus financial overreach shows no signs of cooling down.

The friend’s property is expected to be ready next year.

Whether his optimism about salary increases and financial management proves justified remains to be seen – but his story has already become a cautionary tale echoing across Malaysian social media.

