When Life Gives You Expensive Eggs, CB Gives You EggsTraLove

Picture this: It’s August 2025, and Malaysians are about to get hit with the full force of egg subsidy removal.

Your grocery bill is already making you wince, and now even your morning telur mata needs a budget meeting.

Enter Chicken & Beer (CB) with what might be the most Malaysian response to a crisis we’ve seen all year.

From 1st to 3rd August, CB is rolling out their “Eggs-tra Love from CB” campaign – and honestly, the pun game alone deserves recognition.

The mechanics are beautifully simple: walk into any CB outlet (they’ve got spots in Uptown Damansara and Bangsar), order literally anything, throw in an extra ringgit, and boom – you’re walking out with eggs that’ll probably taste better just because they’ve got the CB stamp of approval.

Six eggs, each one stamped with the CB logo like tiny oval billboards.

It’s the kind of move that makes you think, “Why didn’t anyone else think of this?”

More Than Just Chicken and Beer

This isn’t just clever marketing; it’s CB positioning itself as part of the Malaysian fabric.

In a time when F&B brands are fighting for cultural relevance, CB isn’t trying to start conversations – they’re jumping into the ones already happening at every mamak and family dinner table.

The campaign runs for just three days, which means it’s exclusive enough to feel special but short enough that you won’t overthink it.

It’s the kind of promotion that’ll have people sharing stories on social media, not because they have to, but because they genuinely want to.

In a year where everything feels expensive and complicated, CB’s Eggs-tra Love campaign is refreshingly straightforward.

Sometimes the best response to a national crisis isn’t a think piece or a policy debate – it’s just showing up with exactly what people need, when they need it, at a price that doesn’t hurt.

Now that’s what we call cracking the code.

READ MORE: Egg Subsidy To Fully End In Aug 2025, Phase Out Begins On 1 May

Visit CB outlets from 1st to 3rd August. Follow their socials for updates. Your wallet (and your breakfast) will thank you.

