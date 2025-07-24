Fake Passport Factory “Impresses” With 10-Minute Service, Busted By Authorities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what might be the most bizarrely efficient criminal operation Malaysia has seen this year, two Bangladeshi men have been busted running a fake passport factory.

During a recent Immigration Department raid dubbed “Ops Serkap” in Kepong, authorities stumbled upon what can only be described as the Amazon Prime of document forgery.

Hidden in an ordinary house, the two men in their twenties had set up a sophisticated operation complete with printers, laptops, and enough fake passports to stock a small embassy.

However, here’s where it gets interesting: when officers asked the suspects to demonstrate their process, they created a counterfeit passport in just 10 minutes flat.

Ten. Minutes.

The Business Model That Works

The operation was running like a well-oiled machine.

The duo claimed they could produce 20 to 30 fake passports daily, selling each for RM400.

Their monthly salary? A modest RM2,500.

The fake documents weren’t amateur hour either.

Authorities discovered hundreds of counterfeit passports from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Myanmar.

When Criminals Become Customer Service Goals

The moral of the story? Sometimes the most effective operations are the ones that shouldn’t exist at all.

And sometimes, Malaysian social media commentary is more entertaining than the actual crime.

Some joked that Malaysia’s National Registration Department (JPN) is less efficient than the Bangladeshi fake passport makers.

They joked that obtaining official documents requires half a day of queueing and waiting, while criminals can produce a fake passport in just 10 minutes.

Parts of this story have been sourced from NST.

