[Watch] The Secret Chinese Life Of Malaysia’s National Anthem

Most Malaysians know every word of “Negaraku” by heart.

They’ve sung it at school assemblies, sporting events, and national celebrations for decades.

But here’s what they probably don’t know: the same haunting melody was also living a parallel life in Chinese popular music as both a Cantonese love song called “花月明” (Hua Yue Ming) – “Bright Flower Moon” – and a Mandarin romantic ballad titled “南海月夜” (Nan Hai Yue Ye) – “South Sea Moonlit Night.”

It’s a musical mystery that spans continents and cultures, involving French composers, Javanese dancers in Paris, Portuguese sailors and Chinese recording studios.

And like many great stories, it starts with a woman far from home.

The Chinese Chapters: Three Languages, One Melody

The melody’s journey didn’t just flow through Southeast Asia – it also began living parallel lives in Chinese communities, crossing both linguistic and regional boundaries within the Chinese-speaking world.

The Cantonese version, “花月明” (Bright Flower Moon), found its way into Chinese popular music, though the exact date of its first recording remains a mystery.

Music researchers have noted that Chinese recording companies produced versions of this melody.

Still, many of the early recordings have disappeared from digital archives, making it difficult to pinpoint when this musical migration first occurred.

The Mandarin Version: “南海月夜”

The most well-documented Chinese version came in 1953, when Chinese singer Yao Li (姚莉) from the Shanghai Bund era recorded “南海月夜” (South Sea Moonlit Night) for her album “Songs of Yao Li · Peach Blossom Face” (《姚莉之歌·人面桃花》).

With lyrics by Mei Weng (梅翁), this version painted a romantic picture of moonlit nights over the South China Sea:

蔚蓝长空，轻轻地吹送微风， 静静的南海迎风波动。 星光闪耀，那月夜如梦， 美妙的歌声陶醉心胸。

(Azure skies, gently blowing soft breezes, the quiet South Sea ripples in the wind. Starlight sparkles, that moonlit night like a dream. Beautiful songs intoxicate the heart.)

The song tells of two lovers rowing together under the stars, their feelings growing deeper as they wish for their hearts to remain united for life.

It’s a far cry from the patriotic themes that would later define the same melody as Malaysia’s national anthem.

The Hokkien Connection: “南洋之夜”

The melody’s reach extended even further into Chinese-speaking communities through a Hokkien version called “南洋之夜” (Nanyang Zhi Ye – “Night of the Southern Seas”).

This version was particularly popular among the large Hokkien-speaking population in Singapore and Malaysia, performed by artists like Yang Zhihua (杨志华) and other prominent Chinese singers of the post-war era.

The Hokkien version flourished alongside its Cantonese and Mandarin counterparts in the pre-Merdeka days, as recorded by major labels including EMI’s Pathé division and other companies serving the Chinese diaspora.

Singers like Lin Li (林丽), Dou Jinhuai (窦金怀), Wu Meiling (巫美玲), Chen Meiguang (陈美光), and Bai Feng (白凤) were household names, performing this beloved melody for audiences who recognised it as their own cultural expression.

The Paris Connection: Where It All Began

But to understand how this melody reached Chinese communities, we need to go back to where the documented trail begins.

The year was 1927. In a Parisian recording studio, a Javanese-born performer named Jeanne Marguerite Peppinck, who went by the stage name Ghanda Sourwasti, stepped up to the microphone.

She was about to record what would become the earliest documented version of the melody we now call “Negaraku.” But she wasn’t singing about patriotism or national pride.

She was singing “Terang Bulan” (Bright Moonlight), a tender love song that had been making its way through Southeast Asian communities.

The recording, made on 17 March 1927, for the Pathé record company, captures something remarkable: a melody that would later become one of the most recognisable tunes in Southeast Asia, performed by an Indonesian artist in the cultural heart of Europe.

Thanks to the University of La Sorbonne’s archives, you can still hear Ghanda’s voice echoing through the decades, accompanied by the lullaby “Nina Bobo” on the same recording.

This historical discovery was brought to light by French historian and author Serge Jardin through his research and social media documentation.

The Travelling Melody

The tune’s journey reads like a musical passport stamped across half the world, with roots possibly tracing back to “La Rosalie”, traditionally attributed to French poet Pierre-Jean de Béranger, though some sources suggest it was a popular Seychelles tune from the 19th century.

The melody’s journey to Southeast Asia was facilitated by Portuguese traders who introduced the kroncong musical tradition to Melaka in 1511, with this ukulele-type instrument becoming the vehicle through which “Terang Bulan” spread throughout the region via kroncong singers.

The song gained prominence in Malaysia when Sultan Abdullah Muhammad Shah II, during his exile in the Seychelles, heard the melody and later adopted it as Perak’s state anthem, eventually evolving into Malaysia’s national anthem.

By the early 20th century, the melody had become “Terang Bulan,” a staple of bangsawan (Malay operatic theatre) and popular song.

However, it also began living parallel lives in Chinese communities.

This demonstrates that great melodies transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries, transforming from a French chanson into a symbol of Malaysian national identity.

The Melody Comes Home

The melody’s most dramatic transformation occurred in 1957, when it was chosen as Malaysia’s national anthem.

Suddenly, Chinese communities that had been singing “花月明”, “南海月夜”, and “南洋之夜” found themselves humming a familiar tune with entirely new meaning.

Today, when Chinese-Malaysians sing “Negaraku,” they’re coming full circle, returning to a melody their community may have known and loved in both Cantonese and Mandarin before it became a national symbol.

The story of “花月明,” “南海月夜,” “南洋之夜” and their journey preceding “Negaraku” reminds us that the most beautiful art often emerges from the spaces between cultures, carried by dreamers who see no borders in a good melody.

Malaysia’s national anthem doesn’t just represent one culture—it carries within its melody the voices of Javanese performers, Chinese singers, French composers, and Portuguese traders.

