[Watch] Thai Tourist Scammed By “Photographer” At KLCC, Charged RM800 For 43 Photos

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Thai female tourist was allegedly scammed by a man posing as a photographer at the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), who initially quoted RM20 per person for photos but later demanded RM800 for 43 pictures.

The tourist and her friend were taking selfies at KLCC when poor lighting made their photos turn out badly.

A local man claiming to be a photographer approached them, offering to take professional photos for RM20 per person.

He said it was RM20 per person. I asked him multiple times before we started – is it RM20 for both of us, or RM20 each?

“When we reached the photo spot, he assured me it was RM20 per person. But by then, the shoot had already begun,” the tourist said on social media.

The Scam Unfolds

After the photo session ended, the man began calculating charges per photo instead of per person.

Using a calculator, he multiplied RM20 by 43 photos taken, demanding over 6,000 Thai baht (approximately RM787).

We originally agreed on RM20 per person, but then he said it was RM20 per photo.

The man insisted she buy all photos and refused to let her select only a few.

When she refused to pay, he became abusive and accused her of wasting his time.

Public Response and Ongoing Concerns

The incident led to outrage on social media, with many Malaysians apologising for the scammer’s behaviour.

“We Malaysians deeply regret what you experienced. Usually this kind of fraudulent behaviour is not done by locals, but mostly by some Indonesians working here,” one comment read.

Others called for police action: “Police should investigate this photographer scam targeting tourists at the Twin Towers area.”

Some noted that authorities have repeatedly cracked down on such activities at the location, but the scammers keep returning.

Photographers near KLCC have faced criticism on social media for alleged harassment, while they defend their services as helpful and respectful for capturing tourist memories.

The original Instagram post detailing the incident has since been taken down, but some media outlets managed to repost the video before its removal.

READ MORE: “We’re Just Trying To Make a Living”: KLCC Photographers Push Back Against Harassment Claims

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew Daily.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.