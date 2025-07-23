[Watch] Parents Selling Balloons As 7YO Daughter Battles Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Seeks RM89,000 For Treatment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seven-year-old Yu Jia Xuan has been fighting a rare muscle-wasting disease since she was just 18 months old.

Now, her parents are desperately seeking RM89,000 to continue her life-saving treatment.

Born in Kuching, Sarawak, Jia Xuan was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 (SMA Type 2) when she was only one and a half years old.

Doctors gave her little hope, predicting she wouldn’t live past two years old.

But this brave little girl has proven them wrong.

For six years now, she has been battling the disease that prevents her from standing or even turning over by herself.

Parents’ Sacrifice: From Stable Jobs to Street Vendors

Despite her physical limitations, Jia Xuan continues her weekly rehabilitation sessions, demonstrating remarkable determination and a fighting spirit.

Jia Xuan’s father, 43-year-old Yu Ken Choy, now sells helium balloons on the street to make a living, earning between RM10 and RM300 daily while her mother, Wen Yen Yuan, 38, quit her job to care for Jia Xuan full-time.

The family has no insurance and no fixed income, relying only on their meagre savings and help from relatives and friends to get by.

Two years ago, Jia Xuan began receiving “Spinraza” gene therapy injections specifically for SMA patients.

Thanks to the charity foundation’s help and public donations, Jia Xuan completed her first two-year treatment cycle, and her condition has gradually stabilised.

However, her father stressed that this treatment must continue long-term without interruption, or her condition will deteriorate.

Besides the medication, Jia Xuan also needs weekly physical therapy, water rehabilitation training, and equipment to correct her spinal curvature.

A Family’s Unwavering Love

Despite being unable to stand or move independently, little Jia Xuan sometimes requires breathing assistance and support equipment to maintain an upright position.

But her spirit remains unbroken as she actively participates in rehabilitation, hoping that one day she can sit up, lift her head, and perhaps even take her first step on her own.

Her parents’ love and the community’s support continue to give this brave little girl the strength to fight on, proving that hope and determination can overcome even the rarest of challenges.

At the time of writing, the fundraising campaign has made excellent progress:

Amount Raised : RM73,284.02

: RM73,284.02 Target Goal : RM89,000.00

: RM89,000.00 Remaining Needed: RM15,715.98 (82.3% achieved)

The community response has been overwhelming, with the family now just RM15,716 away from their goal.

This means Jia Xuan is much closer to securing her vital treatment continuation.

Those who wish to donate to Yu Jia Xuan can do so online at www.onehopecharity.org.

For inquiries, please contact the foundation’s hotlines at 016-4192 192, 019-2322 192, or 04-539 9212.

