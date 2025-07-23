The RM200,000 Question: Malaysian Woman Treats Boyfriend Like Human ATM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 38-year-old Malaysian man’s cry for help on Facebook has become a social media phenomenon, after he detailed how his 31-year-old girlfriend of five years treats him like a walking ATM.

The post, shared on the XUAN Facebook page, has triggered a massive online debate about money, relationships, and modern dating expectations.

What started as relationship troubles has snowballed into three major financial disputes, resulting in the couple fighting almost daily.

The man, clearly at his wits’ end, laid out the brutal math of dating someone who expects him to bankroll her entire lifestyle.

First Strike: The RM28,000 Japan Dream

The girlfriend wants a two-week vacation in Japan with a jaw-dropping budget of RM28,000 – RM5,000 for flights, RM8,000 for accommodation, and RM15,000 for shopping and entertainment.

When her boyfriend tentatively suggested she might contribute something, anything, to the trip, she shot him down cold.

“Why should I pay? That’s what boyfriends are for,” was essentially her response, according to his post.

After two months of arguing, she “graciously” agreed to cover her own RM2,500 plane ticket.

How generous.

Spring in Gunma, Japan: Where abandoned railway tracks wind through carpets of purple wildflowers beneath blooming cherry trees. Behind every viral relationship story lies a beautiful trip to Japan that costs more than expected. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Second Strike: The CX-5 Car Loan Saga

Next up: she wants a Mazda CX-5 with monthly payments of RM1,500.

The problem?

Her monthly salary is only RM6,000, which drops to about RM5,000 after taxes and EPF deductions.

Basic math suggests this is financial recklessness, but she’s convinced she can handle it.

Her boyfriend’s concerns about the crushing debt load?

Completely dismissed.

Meet the Mazda CX-5 that’s causing relationship drama. (Pix: Edmunds)

Third Strike: The RM200,000 Wedding Extravaganza

Here’s where things truly take off.

She’s demanding a minimum dowry of RM25,000, plus wedding expenses that could hit RM150,000 – bringing the total close to RM200,000.

When he suggested maybe they could use that money for a house down payment instead, she wasn’t having it.

The cherry on top?

After they hypothetically buy a house, she expects him to handle the RM1,000 monthly loan payments on his own.

Because apparently, that’s “men’s responsibility.”

Throughout all this, she has been spending between RM1,000 and RM1,300 monthly on a supplementary credit card that he provides.

Double happiness, single income: When your 囍(shuāng xǐ, the traditional Chinese symbol used at weddings) comes with a RM200K price tag and zero financial contribution. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Verdict is In: Public Opinion Weighs the Cost of Love

The financial pressure and fundamental disagreements about money have left him questioning whether they can “grow together” or if they’re just fundamentally incompatible.

The post has triggered an avalanche of responses, with the public split between outrage and dark humour.

“She doesn’t want a husband, she wants an ATM,” wrote one commenter.

“Run now before you’re paying off her CX-5 after marriage too,” warned another.

“When the money stops, so does the love,” observed a particularly cynical user.

Some supporters rallied around the woman, arguing that traditional gender roles mean men should provide financially.

But the overwhelming sentiment seems to be that this relationship is doomed.

When Tradition Meets the Credit Card Statement

What makes this story particularly striking is how it captures the collision between traditional expectations and modern financial realities.

The man clearly feels trapped between wanting to be generous and being financially drained, while his girlfriend appears genuinely convinced that her expectations are reasonable.

The viral nature of the post suggests it’s touched a nerve about contemporary dating culture, where financial compatibility has become as important as emotional connection.

As one commenter bluntly put it: “Marriage can’t survive on feelings alone – you need matching life values and financial goals.”

Whether this couple will overcome their financial struggles remains to be seen, but their story has undoubtedly led to numerous discussions on Malaysian social media.

The consensus seems clear: when your partner treats you like a human cash machine, it might be time to close the account.

