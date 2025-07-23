Insurance Agent Falls Victim To Online Gambling Scam, Faces Extortion And Home Harassment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 34-year-old insurance agent has become the target of an elaborate online gambling scam that escalated to physical harassment at his family home,.

It all started after he rejected a single unsolicited phone call promoting illegal gambling websites.

Danny Tan Wee Mun detailed his ordeal in a Facebook video and police report, describing how the brief phone call spiralled into months of extortion attempts and threats.

The incident began on 9 May at around 5 pm when Tan received a cold call at his office.

The caller attempted to promote an illegal online gambling website, offering VIP privileges for betting.

Tan immediately rejected the offer and ended the call.

“I told them I wasn’t interested and hung up immediately,” he said in an interview with Sin Chew Daily.

The Fabricated Debt: Manufacturing Evidence Out of Thin Air

Despite his rejection, Tan began receiving WhatsApp messages claiming that gambling accounts had been opened in his name.

He ignored these messages completely, having never participated in any gambling activities.

On 3 July, the situation escalated when scammers sent him a fabricated “win-lose report” claiming he had used RM300 in promotional credit and lost over RM2,280, demanding repayment.

I found it completely absurd because I never gambled online, so I blocked that number immediately.

The following day, he received threatening messages from another number, with the sender claiming to have detailed personal information about him and his family, threatening to visit his workplace if he didn’t pay.

Physical Harassment at Family Home

The most disturbing escalation occurred last Sunday (20 July).

The criminal group sent people to harass Tan’s parents at their home in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras.

My mother called me saying our front gate was covered with many white papers containing my photo, my identity card number, my father’s identity card number, our home address, and family phone numbers.

The papers carried threatening messages stating “pay your debts” and “next time we’ll splash paint,” with similar flyers posted on neighbours’ doors as well.

Tan has since filed a police report at the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn police station.

Breaking the Silence: Why One Victim Refused to Pay Fake Debts

Tan emphasised that neither he nor his family members have ever been involved in gambling activities or borrowed money from loan sharks.

In his Facebook video, Tan stated firmly: “I, Tan Wee Mun, want to clarify once and for all – I have never played, clicked, entered, or participated in any online gambling website activities. I am truly speechless about such false accusations and fraudulent methods.”

He urged the public not to compromise with such extortion tactics, warning that giving in would only encourage these criminal groups to continue their illegal activities.

“This is like Malaysia has no laws at all!” he said, expressing anger and fear over how the criminal group obtained detailed personal information about his family.

READ MORE: Youngster Driven To Death By Loan Sharks, Ah Longs Continue To Firebomb Parents’ House In Kepong

READ MORE: Woman “Forced” By Loan Sharks Into RM100 Loan Despite Backing Out, Had To Pay RM2,900

READ MORE: Controversy Arises As MCA’s Michael Chong Negotiates With Loan Sharks

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.