Behind Prison Walls: A Daughter’s Love Marks Najib’s 72nd Birthday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Today marks a milestone that would typically call for family gatherings, birthday cake, and celebration.

Instead, Datuk Seri Najib Razak is spending his 72nd birthday behind the walls of Kajang Prison – but his daughter’s touching tribute on social media proves that love knows no barriers.

As the clock struck another year for the former Prime Minister, his daughter Yana Najib took to Facebook with a message that cut straight to the heart.

She opened with a quote from former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, that seemed to capture everything: “A brave man is not one who is not afraid but one who conquers his fears.”

The timing wasn’t coincidental.

Today, 23 July, 2025, Najib turns 72 – a birthday that marks his third consecutive year celebrating behind bars, and his daughter wasn’t about to let it pass unnoticed.

Three Years of Separated Birthdays

“Happy birthday Daddy,” Yana wrote in Malay, her words carrying the weight of years of separation.

May Allah SWT grant you strength and good health for Daddy.

The reality she acknowledges is stark: “We haven’t been able to celebrate with Daddy for 3 years, separated from us.”

Yet her message carries no trace of bitterness, only hope wrapped in faith: “May all matters be made easy and God willing, we can be together again in the near future.”

Yana’s heartfelt tribute sparked a wave of solidarity across social media, as Najib’s supporters joined in marking his 72nd birthday.

Facebook and other platforms are filled with nostalgic posts from loyalists sharing fond memories of better times – photos from political rallies, screenshots of his achievements as Prime Minister, and throwback images of him with family during happier occasions.

Among the throwback moments was a particularly endearing video clip showing Najib singing Cliff Richard’s 1961 classic “The Young Ones” – a moment that captured a lighter, more personal side of the former Prime Minister that many supporters fondly remember.

Finding Light in Dark Times

Yana’s post reads like poetry born from pain: “A calm heart behind the silence. A ray of hope illuminating the path in adversity. Surely there is wisdom behind every trial. More wise, patient and kind than before.”

These aren’t just words – they’re a daughter’s way of making sense of a situation that has redefined her family’s reality since 23 August, 2022, when Najib began serving his sentence for the SRC International case.

Najib has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Today’s birthday carries particular significance because it brings the family closer to potential reunion.

The Pardons Board’s February 2024 decision to halve Najib’s sentence – reducing his 12-year jail term to 6 years and his RM210 million fine to RM50 million – means he could potentially walk free as early as 23 August, 2028.

That’s just over three years away, making today’s 72nd birthday a marker on a countdown that his family clearly holds dear.

At the same time, the Attorney General confirmed the existence of a royal order that is crucial for Najib’s possible house arrest, amidst his allegations and ongoing appeals.

Beyond Politics, Pure Love

In a political landscape often defined by division and rhetoric, Yana’s birthday message stands apart.

Her hashtags #bossku and #dsn (Datuk Seri Najib) show unwavering support, but her words transcend politics entirely.

This is simply a daughter honouring her father on his birthday, separated by circumstances but united by unbreakable bonds.

The Mandela quote she chose resonates deeply – a reminder that even leaders who’ve faced imprisonment can emerge with wisdom and strength.

As Najib marks his 72nd year today, his daughter’s message suggests she sees this chapter not as an ending, but as a test of character that will ultimately reveal more profound truths.

READ MORE: Najib’s Daughter Joins MATRADE Board: Merit Or Controversy?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.