[Watch] Motorcyclist Nearly Decapitated By Kite String While Riding On MRR2

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A civil servant experienced a terrifying near-death encounter yesterday evening around 6 PM while riding his motorcycle on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) near Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong.

Muhammad Faris Rosaidee, 27, was travelling from his home in Batu Caves to Bandar Sri Damansara to meet a friend when he suddenly felt something touch his body, followed by a kite string wrapping around his neck.

I couldn’t see the string. I felt it first touch my body, then rise to chest level and up to my neck.

Recounting the terrifying moments, he couldn’t stop because there were cars on both sides.

Muhammad Faris could only slow down the motorcycle and wait for the string around his neck to break on its own.

The string cut through three layers of clothing on his body – his jacket, shirt, and backpack – all of which were torn, with the string slightly cutting the skin on his shoulder.

Face Covering Saves Life

Fortunately, Muhammad Faris was wearing a special face covering that extended to his neck while riding, which significantly reduced the severity of injuries to his neck area.

Following the incident, he filed a report at the Gombak police district headquarters.

Police officers from the Kepong Police Station then contacted him for verification and assistance with follow-up actions, including filing reports with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station.

Muhammad Faris noted that this wasn’t an isolated incident, as several other individuals had previously claimed to have been struck by kite strings.

When he returned to the scene of the incident, he encountered two individuals in the middle of the highway.

I asked them whose kite it was, and they said they were just there to help… I do not suspect them.

Victim Calls for Designated Kite Zones

Following the incident, Muhammad Faris urged authorities to establish special zones for kite-flying activities in open areas and advised others who have been victims to file reports.

Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong is a popular destination among kite-flying enthusiasts, with its open spaces ideal for launching and flying kites.

I made that video for awareness. Those asking about my condition – Alhamdulillah, my health wasn’t severely affected, but I’m worried if this happens to someone else.

Police are investigating the case according to Section 80 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to ropes, wires, or other similar objects placed across a road.

The broken kite string was found hanging on a roadside streetlight after the incident.

This dangerous encounter highlights the serious safety hazards posed by kite strings stretched across busy roads, which can potentially cause fatal accidents to motorcyclists and other road users.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.