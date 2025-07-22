Eric Tsang & Stars Donate RM200,000 To Uncle Kentang For Medical Student

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes, the universe has a way of working things out in a surprising manner.

Just ask Kuan Chee Heng, better known as Uncle Kentang, Malaysia’s beloved humanitarian who has made it his life’s mission to help those who have fallen through society’s cracks.

Last weekend, Uncle Kentang found himself in one of those heart-wrenching situations that would keep any decent person up at night.

An Indian father had approached him, tears streaming down his face in public, desperately seeking RM40,000 to keep his daughter in medical school.

She was in her final year at Manipal University – so close to becoming a doctor, yet so far from affording it.

“He had approached many leaders of the Indian Community but to no avail,” Uncle Kentang shared on his Facebook page.

He has exhausted all his savings so that she can pursue her studies.

When Hope Seemed Lost, Hong Kong Called

Here’s a guy who runs ambulances and helps the poor and needy daily, watching his own funds dwindle to almost nothing.

Yet he couldn’t bear the thought of this young woman’s medical dreams dying for want of money.

“I was scratching my head,” he admitted, torn between his existing commitments and this father’s desperate plea.

Then, as if scripted by Hollywood itself, the phone rang.

It was a call about a donation from renowned Hong Kong actor, director, and television executive Eric Tsang and his team of Hong Kong and Malaysian artistes.

They were in Malaysia to perform at the Wow! Super! Happy 30th Year Concert held in Genting Highlands’ Arena of Stars.

They’d heard about Uncle Kentang’s work and wanted to help. The timing? Pure magic.

“It is like God answering my worries,” Uncle Kentang wrote, still seemingly in disbelief at the coincidence.

From Stage to Salvation: The Genting Ceremony

The donation ceremony took place at Genting, where Uncle Kentang received a check for a whopping RM200,000 from Tsang and his team of artists.

The moment was captured in a photo that tells the whole story – entertainers from both sides of the South China Sea, united by a local humanitarian’s simple desire to help others.

Uncle Kentang was clear about his intentions: once the money comes through, that Indian medical student is getting her RM40,000. No questions asked.

“DO KINDNESS AND GOD WILL BE WITH YOU,” he wrote, perhaps summing up the entire beautiful coincidence.

It is not a coincidence as God knows how troubled and sad I am when I cannot help someone who truly needs our help.

The medical student probably doesn’t know it yet, but her dream of becoming a doctor just got a lifeline from the most unexpected source.

