Malaysian Downs 978 Cups Of CHAGEE In 30 Days To Win Travel Voucher

In what might be the most caffeinated quest for free vacation ever documented, a Malaysian man has shocked the internet.

He consumed 978 cups of bubble tea in just 30 days – all to win a travel voucher worth RM15,999.

The epic tea marathon unfolded during CHAGEE’s cup challenge promotion, which ran from 18 June to 18 July.

The rules were simple: whoever bought the most cups would win the grand prize.

What nobody expected was for someone to take it this seriously.

The Numbers Don’t Lie (But They’re Hard to Believe)

Let’s break down the math that’s got everyone talking.

This bubble tea champion – identified only as “Leo” on the leaderboard – managed to average 32.6 cups per day.

That’s one cup every 45 minutes, around the clock, for an entire month.

Using CHAGEE’s cheapest menu item at RM11.90 per cup, Leo dropped at least RM11,648.20 to win a prize worth RM15,999 potentially.

Even accounting for bulk discounts or promotions, we’re talking about a serious financial commitment to liquid sugar and tapioca pearls.

The Internet Has Questions

Social media exploded with reactions ranging from impressed to concerned.

“Are his feet still okay?” asked one worried commenter, while another joked, “I’m afraid I’ll win but won’t have feet left to travel abroad.”

Others speculated about the logistics: Was this a corporate bulk purchase? A group effort among friends? A party planning gone wild?

The mystery deepened when people realised the sheer physical impossibility of one person actually drinking that much tea.

The leaderboard shows Leo claiming the top spot with 978 cups, followed by “CHA” with 735 cups and “Faz” with 557 cups.

The competition was clearly fierce, but Leo’s commitment was in a league of its own.

By the Book, But Beyond Belief

According to CHAGEE’s terms and conditions, the competition was straightforward: rankings were “based on the total number of qualifying cups purchased via the CHAGEE app during the campaign period.”

Only paid orders through the official app counted – no freebies, no discounts with zero payment, and cancelled orders were voided.

Even 100th place required a minimum of 37 cups to qualify for seven free regular milk teas, showing that this wasn’t just about one obsessed individual, but a genuinely competitive field.

What makes this story remarkable isn’t that someone bent the rules – it’s that they didn’t need to.

CHAGEE’s official promotion created the perfect storm: a valuable grand prize, transparent leaderboard tracking, and no purchase limits.

Leo simply took the challenge more seriously than anyone anticipated.



The promotion has since ended, and Leo presumably has his travel voucher. His current tea consumption levels remain unknown.

