DAP Minister Takes Off His Shoes In Coffee Shop To Prove They’re Not Expensive

Sometimes the most unexpected moments make the best stories.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming found himself in an impromptu shoe-and-tell session at a local coffee shop, all thanks to one curious breakfast companion who couldn’t keep his fashion opinions to himself.

Landscape architect Ng Sek San was enjoying his morning coffee when he spotted the minister at a nearby table.

According to Ng, being the observant type, he couldn’t help but notice what appeared to be expensive Italian leather shoes on the minister’s feet.

Naturally, he started discussing this with his companions, because nothing says “good morning” like a spirited debate about someone else’s footwear choices.

The minister overheard the conversation.

When Ministers Take Off Their Shoes

Turns out Ng’s eagle eye for expensive taste needs some calibration.

Instead of ignoring the chatter or sending over a stern look, Nga did something refreshingly unexpected.

He walked over, stopped at Ng’s table, and proceeded to remove his shoes right there in the coffee shop to prove a point.

The shoes weren’t Italian imports after all.

They were the Footlink brand – a local Malaysian company that sells the particular model (D17 Model PA 6917) for around RM199-239 online.

The minister had paid just over RM200 for his pair, making this possibly the most affordable political fashion statement of the year.

The “Bomba Shoe” Connection

The story gets better.

Ng later discovered that these particular shoes are nicknamed “Bomba shoes” because they’re popular among firefighters and other uniformed personnel.

It’s the kind of practical, no-nonsense footwear choice that prioritises function over flash, though they do look quite sharp for work shoes.

Ng’s Facebook post about the encounter has generated the kind of engagement politicians usually pay consultants big money to achieve.

Comments range from praise for the minister’s down-to-earth approach (“That’s the minister we deserve,” wrote one supporter) to playful jabs about government purchases (“Ask him about the RM30k MyKiosk and RM1m toilets next time,” quipped another).

Some users appreciated the “buy local” message, while others couldn’t resist asking if Ng was expecting his shoes to cost more than the minister’s.

One commenter noted that without reading the post, the photos appeared to show Ng helping the minister put on his shoes – an unintentionally wholesome interpretation of the whole scene.

The Takeaway

In an era where politicians are often criticised for being out of touch, here’s a minister who not only wears affordable local shoes but isn’t too proud to prove it in the middle of a coffee shop.

Whether this was calculated political theatre or genuine spontaneity, it’s the kind of moment that humanises public figures.

The Footlink company, meanwhile, could hardly have asked for better product placement.

Their medical-grade footwear has just received a ministerial endorsement in the most organic way possible.

Sometimes the best political moments happen over breakfast, when someone’s willing to put their foot where their mouth is literally.

Nga, who is also the DAP deputy chairman, turned what could have been an awkward eavesdropping situation into a lesson about supporting local businesses, giving everyone involved a story worth sharing.

As Ng concluded his post: “Learning something new everyday.” Indeed.

