Data Centre Corruption: Construction Boss Burns Nearly RM1 Million During MACC Raid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A construction company project manager had what might be history’s most expensive panic attack this week, literally setting fire to nearly RM1 million in cash when Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers showed up at his Petaling Jaya doorstep.

When MACC officers forced open a door, they were greeted by thick smoke billowing from a bathroom.

Inside? Crispy RM100 notes worth almost RM1 million.

The suspect, clearly not a fan of unexpected visitors, had frantically grabbed bundles of cash and tried to turn them into expensive confetti by setting them on fire.

Hidden Treasure, Minus the Treasure Map

While our amateur arsonist was busy playing with matches, MACC officers were having a field day elsewhere in the house. Their treasure hunt yielded:

RM7.5 million in cash (the fireproof variety)

Luxury watches from the holy trinity: Rolex, Omega, and Cartier

Gold jewellery and coins that would make a pirate jealous

All this loot was allegedly stuffed in pillow boxes – because nothing says “inconspicuous” like using bedroom accessories as a personal bank vault.

This wasn’t your garden-variety corruption case.

The suspects had turned bribery into a science, charging a neat 2.5% commission on every successful tender.

Think of it as a “success fee” – except that it is entirely illegal and involves a RM180 million data centre project in Johor.

Cast of Characters

The Thursday drama featured:

One project manager (now enjoying a 7-day government-sponsored staycation)

His wife (3-day package)

Two company directors (5-day deals each)

All aged between 40-60, proving that midlife crises come in many forms – some involving sports cars, others involving systematic corruption schemes.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the suspect’s impromptu bonfire, noting that destroying evidence carries up to seven years in prison.

The main charges will focus on the MACC Act 2009.

This case demonstrates that while some people bury cash, others prefer to burn it.

Neither strategy tends to end well.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.