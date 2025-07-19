[Watch] Still Playing Catch Me If You Can: Did Jho Low Rebrand Himself As Constantinos?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The hunt for Jho Low, the elusive Malaysian financier at the centre of the massive 1MDB corruption scandal, may have taken a dramatic turn.

Two American journalists who previously exposed the multi-billion-dollar scheme now claim they’ve tracked down Low’s current hideout: a luxury residential compound in Shanghai, China.

Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, the reporters behind the original 1MDB exposé, revealed their findings during a live broadcast titled “Finding Jho Low” yesterday.

According to their investigation, the fugitive businessman is allegedly living under a fake Greek identity, using the name “Constantinos Achilles Veis” and carrying a forged Australian passport.

The journalists say Low has been holed up in an upscale gated community called “Green Hills” in the Pudong district.

They claim their conclusions are based on evidence and new documents provided by various sources, though they didn’t elaborate on the specific nature of these materials.

A Years-Long Manhunt

Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, has been on the run since 2018 when Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest.

He faces charges in both Malaysia and the United States related to the 1MDB scandal, which involved the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

The case has remained a priority for Malaysian authorities.

In May 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told reporters that pursuing Low was among his first acts as prime minister, saying he had mobilised all law enforcement agencies to bring the fugitive to justice.

“It involves other countries, it involves intelligence services, Interpol,” Anwar stated.

That sentiment was echoed last year by then-Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussein, who confirmed that authorities were still actively hunting for Low.

However, they hadn’t been able to pinpoint his location.

Living in the Shadows

If the journalists’ claims prove accurate, Low has managed to evade capture by assuming a completely new identity and relocating to one of the world’s most populous cities.

The alleged use of a fake Australian passport would represent a serious escalation in his efforts to avoid detection.

The 1MDB scandal, which Wright and Hope first brought to international attention, involved the systematic looting of Malaysia’s state investment fund.

The scheme allegedly financed everything from Hollywood movies to luxury real estate, with funds reportedly used to purchase a superyacht and expensive artwork.

Low’s alleged current lifestyle in Shanghai would represent a continuation of his taste for luxury living, even as he remains one of the world’s most wanted white-collar fugitives.

Inilah titik peluh rakyat Malaysia. EQUANIMITY namanya 😎



Harganya bernilai USD250juta dollar bersamaan RM857juta pada kadar tukaran wang RM3.50 pada 2014 hanya untuk seketul kapal persiaran mewah milik Abd Jho Low hasil sumbangan ehsan wang 1MDB yg difaraid kpd Abd Jho Low.. https://t.co/1HGMo3c3kR pic.twitter.com/AYZCBN19pF — RizQ (@Johann_Eva8) April 5, 2024

Questions Remain

While the journalists’ claims have generated significant attention, many questions remain unanswered.

The specific sources of their information haven’t been disclosed, and it’s unclear whether Malaysian or international authorities have been able to verify the allegations.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tracking sophisticated financial criminals who have the resources to assume new identities and relocate across international borders.

For now, the man at the centre of one of the world’s largest financial scandals remains at large, allegedly living under an assumed name in one of Asia’s most cosmopolitan cities.

Whether authorities will be able to act on this latest intelligence remains to be seen.

The 1MDB scandal continues to reverberate through Malaysian politics and international finance, a reminder of how easily vast sums of public money can disappear when proper oversight fails.

