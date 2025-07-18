Tun Dr Mahathir Calls For Anwar’s Resignation, Says “No Need To Wait For Elections”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called for the current Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to resign immediately, citing his alleged lack of governance ability and the various problems facing the country.

Speaking at a political rally titled “Himpunan Mandat Negarawan” (Statesmen’s Mandate Gathering) held at Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium in Alor Setar on Thursday evening (17 July), Mahathir emphasised that while prime ministerial positions typically change through general elections, there are precedents in multiple countries where prime ministers have voluntarily resigned due to public pressure.

“I myself resigned from the prime ministerial position due to party pressure. Now Anwar faces even broader public opposition, so he should resign immediately,” Mahathir said during his speech.

The 100-year-old former leader argued that resignation should not wait for elections, stating: “If the people are dissatisfied, the prime minister should resign.”

International Examples Cited

Mahathir provided several international examples to support his argument, including that of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned following public anger over COVID-19 regulation violations.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down following large-scale public protests, and Japanese prime ministers, who traditionally resign when facing misconduct, do so without waiting for elections.

“As prime minister, one should consider the people’s feelings,” he said.

The former premier criticised Anwar’s governance, alleging the mismanagement of national wealth and the cancellation of various subsidies provided to the people, which led to public hardship.

“Today, everyone has gathered here because we face the same problem – our country is wealthy, but the people remain poor. This is clearly the result of incompetent governance,” Mahathir stated.

He claimed that many Malaysians currently face food insecurity and that some people, under tremendous pressure, have lost their sanity and resorted to suicide or violence against family members, attributing these issues to poverty.

Old Wounds, New Battles

Mahathir noted that people have organised various gatherings to express dissatisfaction with the current government and to pressure Anwar to resign from his position as Prime Minister.

The rally represents the latest in a series of political challenges facing Anwar’s administration since he assumed the role of prime minister.

The relationship between Mahathir and Anwar has been marked by turbulence, stemming from political rivalry and a complicated history that includes periods of both partnership and conflict.

The animosity is rooted in envy and the fear of political replacement, particularly during the early days of their time in UMNO, where Mahathir felt threatened by Anwar’s rising popularity.

Anwar had previously expressed regret that Mahathir never changed, highlighting the enduring nature of their political differences despite their shared history in Malaysian politics.

