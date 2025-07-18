Malaysian Woman Finally Quits Job After 7 Years Without Raise, 5 Years Without Bonus

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman has gone viral after sharing her decade-long employment saga that reads like a masterclass in workplace complacency.

The accounts receivable assistant, posting under @nabilaoreo on Threads, worked at the same company for 10 years while watching her salary crawl from RM1,500 to RM2,250, with zero raises in the last seven years and no bonuses for five.

Her reason for staying? Pure, unfiltered honesty: “I’m too lazy to learn new things, too lazy to find new work. I’ve gotten used to this company.”

The woman admitted she’d settled into what she called her “comfort zone” – a five-minute commute from home and familiar work routines that made job hunting feel unnecessary. She even thought she’d retire there.

Then reality hit. When her company announced it would relocate to Kuala Lumpur in 2026, she finally snapped out of her employment trance and started job hunting.

“I’ve found a new job now, so I managed to seize the opportunity to leave before the company relocates. I feel relieved and grateful for this chance,” she wrote.

The Internet Weighs In

Her post struck a nerve, with other workers sharing their own stories of workplace inertia.

One commenter reported an 11-year stint at the same company, during which they received only three salary adjustments, resulting in a salary increase from RM1,400 to RM2,100.

Their reason for staying? “No work pressure, off at 5:30 PM, weekends free. But the work environment isn’t what it used to be, so I’m starting to waver.”

Another employee with nearly 20 years at their company took a more philosophical approach: “If you already feel stable, have enough to eat and wear, and don’t have many loans, you’ll be lazy to change jobs. Everyone’s attitude is different – as long as you’re comfortable, even small annual raises are acceptable.”

The Comfort Zone Trap

The woman’s story highlights a common workplace phenomenon: the comfort zone that becomes a career quicksand.

Her five-minute commute and routine familiarity created a bubble that took a company relocation announcement to burst.

Her candid admission – “I’m lazy to learn new things” – resonates with workers who’ve found themselves coasting in jobs that provide stability but little growth.

The good news? Sometimes, external circumstances force us to make decisions that we’re too comfortable making ourselves.

Her company’s move to KL became the push she needed to prioritise her career development finally.

