Malaysian NGO Plans 1,000-Ship Gaza Flotilla With Potential A-List Celebrity Support

Malaysia’s Islamic Consultative Council (MAPIM) is planning an ambitious 1,000-ship flotilla to Gaza as a symbol of Malaysian solidarity aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade, with potential backing from high-profile international celebrities.

The organisation’s president, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, revealed that preliminary outreach has been made to several A-list figures, including what sources describe as “a world-renowned football superstar” and “a prominent Hollywood humanitarian activist.”

While MAPIM cannot officially name these potential supporters yet, Azmi told TRP that initial correspondence has been positive, with both figures expressing support for the humanitarian mission.

We have reached out to several international personalities known for their humanitarian work. The response has been encouraging, and there’s a possibility they may join our international coordination meeting in August.

The meeting, scheduled for 8-9 August in Shah Alam, will bring together NGO representatives from West Asia, Europe, ASEAN, and Latin America to discuss the preparation and implementation of what MAPIM calls an unprecedented maritime solidarity mission.

Azmi speaks at the Malaysian NGOs Charity Secretariat Setup Conference, held at the Mandhiyyah Hotel in Shah Alam, outlining plans for the humanitarian mission. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Massive Logistical Challenge

The flotilla mission comes with significant financial requirements, with MAPIM estimating costs of approximately USD2,500 (RM10,612) per person.

The organisation is actively seeking donors and contributors to fund what would be one of the largest civilian maritime missions to Gaza.

Azmi said this flotilla is proof that Malaysia wants to move to a higher level.

Bringing ships and facing Israeli forces directly is something that has never been done on such a massive scale.

The mission represents Malaysia’s most ambitious show of solidarity with Palestinians, going beyond diplomatic statements to direct action that could potentially lead to confrontation with Israeli naval forces.

NGOs coordinate logistics across strategic routes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Government Support Sought

MAPIM plans to meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to seek official government advice and support, recognising that such a mission would require careful diplomatic coordination.

Government involvement is important to ensure this mission runs smoothly and that Malaysia’s humanitarian message can be clearly conveyed to the international community.

The organisation has begun briefing national NGOs as an initial step, with more detailed discussions planned according to an implementation structure already outlined.

The August meeting will serve as the main coordination platform, bringing together international participants to discuss field preparation and execution strategies.

Timing comes as smaller solidarity missions have already begun making their way toward Gaza waters, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, though none approach the scale of MAPIM’s proposed 1,000-vessel flotilla.

La Flotilla de la Libertad se prepara para zarpar hacia Gaza una vez más en un nuevo intento por romper el asedio israelí. El Handala zarpará el 13 de julio con ayuda humanitaria. pic.twitter.com/pzcuYCv7Sv — Palestina Hoy (@Palestinahoy01) July 11, 2025

Mission Aims to Unite Malaysians Across Religious, Racial Lines

Previous discussions over the past three weeks have laid the groundwork for the initiative, with MAPIM now moving into the operational planning phase.

The proposal for 1,000 ships is an extraordinary message. It is led by Malaysians, Malaysian NGOs, and this should be a source of pride and a signal to all citizens regardless of religion and race – that in the name of humanity, we must unite.

The mission, if successful, would mark a significant escalation in civilian efforts to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, potentially drawing international attention to the Palestinian cause while testing diplomatic relationships in the region.

MAPIM has not yet announced specific departure dates or detailed logistics for the flotilla, with these details expected to be finalised during the August international coordination meeting.

