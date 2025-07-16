[Watch] Customer Gets Hit With RM10 For Soup With No Meat – Restaurant Says “Oops, We Messed Up”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian diner was surprised to be charged RM10 for beef soup without the beef at a chain restaurant in Selangor.

The guy posted his receipt on Threads showing he’d ordered Thai fried rice (RM25), Mamak fried noodles (RM24), kids’ mushroom pasta (RM18), white rice (RM4), filtered water (RM0.80), and one bowl of “beef soup only” for RM10.

With tax, the whole bill came to RM94.90.

I feel that RM10 for plain soup is too much, that’s my opinion – everything else was okay

The internet went nuts.

Some people backed him up, with one person saying they got charged RM45 for a Caesar salad at the same place.

Others told him to quit whining – if you know it’s expensive, why eat there?

Restaurant Jumps In

Then the restaurant showed up in the comments.

They apologized and claimed they “charged him wrong” – saying the soup should’ve been RM6, not RM10.

They asked him to contact them directly.

The customer later stated that he wasn’t trying to tarnish the restaurant’s reputation; he wanted them to consider feedback about their pricing and food quality.

Bottom line: Whether RM6 is fair for meatless soup depends on individual expectations. RM10 is clearly above typical market rates for soup base.

What do you think – would you pay RM10 for meatless beef soup?

