Robert Kuok’s Daughter Takes Over as Shangri-La Asia CEO With RM312,000 Monthly Base Salary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuok Hui Kwong, daughter of business tycoon Tan Sri Robert Kuok, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Asia, effective 1 August.

The 47-year-old, the sixth of Kuok’s eight children, has been working at the hotel company for years.

She joined the company as an executive director in June 2016 and has served as chairman since January 2017.

Shangri-La Asia announced the appointment today (16 July) that Hui Kwong will now hold both the chairman and CEO positions.

The company believes this will help create better teamwork and clearer decision-making across all management levels.

What the New Boss Will Earn

Hui Kwong’s monthly base salary will be HKD576,000 (approximately RM312,000) and will also be eligible for bonus payments and pension benefits.

She owns about 95.57 million shares in Shangri-La Asia, which equals 2.7% of the total company.

The company’s remuneration committee sets her total compensation based on her performance and industry standards.

The previous CEO, Lim Beng Chee, retired at the end of 2022 but still serves as a board member.

The Shangri-La Story: 53 Years of Growth

Kuok, Malaysia’s wealthiest person, started the Shangri-La Group in 1971.

The first hotel opened in Singapore.

Today, Shangri-La Asia operates more than 100 hotels worldwide, with the company owning 81 of these hotels directly.

They operate under four main hotel brands: Shangri-La, Kerry, Hotel Jen, and Traders.

The company is listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.