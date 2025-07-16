Malaysian Woman Earning RM7K Monthly Still Gets Pressured By Parents To Work In Singapore

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 28-year-old Malaysian woman has shared her emotional struggle on social media about the constant pressure from her parents to migrate to Singapore for better career prospects, despite her contentment with her current life in Malaysia.

The single woman, who is an only child, earns RM7,000 monthly and lives independently.

Despite earning RM7,000 monthly, she describes living comfortably with her own space and time to pursue hobbies she enjoys.

However, her parents worry she’s “losing at the starting line” compared to relatives’ children who have moved abroad.

Her parents have been persistently encouraging her to seek opportunities in Singapore, believing it would provide her with better financial prospects and career advancement.

“I like my familiar city, my life rhythm, my friends, and my sense of life,” she wrote.

But every time we sit down for a meal, the topic always circles back to ‘When are you going to Singapore?’ and ‘What will you do if you continue like this?’

When Home Becomes a Battleground: Avoiding Family to Escape Pressure

She expressed frustration at her parents’ inability to understand her perspective, feeling that they cannot accept her choice to remain in Malaysia.

The constant pressure has made her avoid going home, as every family gathering inevitably turns into discussions about her future plans and comparisons with other family members who have relocated abroad.

“The more they talk, the more silent I become, and the sadder I feel,” she shared.

Her parents always justify their pressure by saying “we’re doing this for your good,” but she feels increasingly isolated as an only child with no one else to confide in.

“In their eyes, do children only count as successful if they ‘earn a lot and go far’?” she questioned, expressing her confusion and feelings of powerlessness.

Beyond the Border: Why Some Malaysians Choose Happiness Over Higher Wages

The post struck a chord with many Malaysians who shared similar experiences.

Responses poured in from supportive (“Your life, your choice”) to practical (“Many people earning 7K locally wouldn’t go to Singapore anymore”) and empathetic (“Maybe parents worry they can’t take care of you when they’re old”).

Her story reflects a common dilemma faced by many young Malaysians – balancing traditional family expectations with personal fulfilment, especially when it comes to career choices and financial success.

The pressure to work in Singapore isn’t uncommon among Malaysian families.

The city-state offers attractive job prospects, stable employment, and competitive salaries that benefit from a favourable exchange rate.

With wages typically three times higher than in Malaysia, many Malaysians do cross the border for better-paying opportunities.

