Malaysian Discovers RM7,944 Road Tax Bill After Buying Second-Hand Lexus

A Malaysian man received a shock when he discovered that the annual road tax for his 2004 Lexus LS 430 costs RM7,944 – nearly a year after purchasing the car.

The man paid RM35,000 for the second-hand luxury sedan last year.

The dealer told him the price was “all-inclusive,” covering insurance, road tax, and inspection fees.

Only when renewing his road tax did he discover the true cost. He initially thought the government website had made an error, expecting to pay around RM790 instead of nearly RM8,000.

The high road tax is due to the car’s large V8 engine.

The 2004 Lexus LS 430 features a 4.3-litre engine that produces 290 horsepower.

Why Bigger Engines Mean Bigger Bills

Social media users had varied responses to the story:

Some joked that paying traffic fines would be cheaper than the road tax

Others criticised the car dealer for not disclosing the road tax amount upfront

Many advised checking the engine capacity before buying used cars

Some compared Malaysia’s road tax rates unfavorably to those of other countries

In Malaysia, road tax rates increase with engine displacement.

Larger engines mean higher annual fees; hence, the Lexus’s 4.3-litre V8 engine puts it in a high tax bracket.

Car buyers are advised to check road tax costs before purchasing, especially for high-performance or luxury vehicles with large engines.

