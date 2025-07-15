[Watch] Chinese National Breaks Into University In Subang Jaya, Slashes Girlfriend’s Neck

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man allegedly became dissatisfied after having a dispute with his girlfriend and broke into a university campus, slashing his girlfriend’s neck in front of everyone!

According to social media postings, the man is alleged to have domestic violence tendencies and had previously illegally confined his girlfriend at home.

This time, the girlfriend managed to escape and went to school for classes, which is believed to have angered him, leading him to chase her onto the campus to harm her.

A video circulating online shows what appears to be a couple having a dispute, with the boyfriend losing emotional control and using a fruit knife to slash his girlfriend’s neck, causing her to bleed profusely and struggle on the ground.

The woman bled heavily after being slashed, lying on the ground with a pale complexion.

Video Shows Continued Assault

According to the video, after the incident, the man allegedly continued to tightly restrain his girlfriend tightly, pulling her hair and refusing to let go.

Nearby witnesses and police officers quickly stepped forward to stop the man; the woman appeared pale and occasionally let out painful moans.

The video shows witnesses immediately using a towel to press against the woman’s slashed neck after the incident; police officers took the man away.

This incident allegedly occurred on Monday afternoon (14 July) at a well-known private university in Subang Jaya; the couple involved in the conflict are reportedly both Chinese nationals.

Police Weigh In

Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan bin Wan Mamat, Subang Jaya District Police Chief, said officers received a police report at approximately 6:30 PM on that day regarding a foreign national man who had injured his female companion, also a foreign national, at a private university in Subang Jaya using a knife.

The 20-year-old victim sustained lacerations to the left side of her neck and was taken to University Malaya Medical Centre’s emergency department, where she was placed in the red zone for further treatment. Police confirmed the victim is in stable condition.

The 21-year-old suspect, described as the victim’s former boyfriend, was arrested immediately following the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

If convicted, the offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine, or whipping, or any combination of these punishments.

Police are requesting that anyone with additional information contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627100 or the investigating officer, Inspector Fadizah Ajamin, at 019-8582166.

