[Watch] Abandoned Kitten Killed By Stray Dog After Being Left At Vet Clinic In Selangor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tragic incident recently unfolded at a veterinary clinic in Semenyih, Selangor.

CCTV footage captured what appeared to be a well-intentioned rescue attempt that ended in tragedy.

The footage shows someone placing an injured kitten near the clinic entrance, accompanied by a pink Post-it note, before driving away.

Minutes after the person left, stray dogs appeared and attacked the helpless kitten.

Clinic’s Frustration Goes Viral

The animal didn’t survive.

Written in Malay, the handwritten note read: “I found this kitten injured on the road… I want to treat it, but can’t afford it. Forgive me. May fortune smile on you.”

The veterinary clinic shared the note on social media.

Now maybe the kitten is already dead… So how??

Person Who Left Kitten Comes Forward

The story took an unexpected turn when the person who left the kitten came forward and apologised.

In a social media update, the veterinary clinic posted:

Regarding this video, owner has come forward today and apologised. Owner will issue a public apology statement as soon as possible. We will post them later. Thank you for all the share. Please stop sharing for now.

The veterinary clinic had previously encountered such abandonments and had lodged police reports due to the recurring incidents.

It stated that such postings are not intended to shame, but rather to prevent future tragedies through education and awareness.

When Good Intentions Go Wrong

The incident highlights gaps in public knowledge about animal rescue.

Many people don’t realise:

Veterinary clinics have specific procedures for accepting animals

After-hours drop-offs expose animals to predators and the weather

Most clinics can provide guidance even when closed

Animal welfare organisations exist to help with costs

The person who found the kitten was genuinely trying to save its life, and their logic wasn’t wrong—veterinarians are the right people to help injured animals.

But leaving it outside a closed clinic at night exposed it to precisely the kind of danger they were trying to prevent.

Under Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act 2015, leaving animals unattended carries penalties of up to three years in prison and a fine of RM100,000.

The pink Post-it note became a symbol of good intentions gone wrong, and the CCTV footage a reminder that in animal rescue, method matters as much as intention.

READ MORE: Family Abandoning Cats Triggers Conversation About Responsibly Giving Up Pets

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.