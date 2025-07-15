20-Year-Old Malaysian Secretary Steals SGD38,000 From Company To Tip TikTok Influencers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 20-year-old Malaysian secretary has been sentenced to four months in prison in Singapore after stealing over SGD38,000 (RM126,041) from her employer to give as tips to TikTok influencers.

Zhou Yu’en (transliteration) pleaded guilty on Thursday (10 July) to one charge of criminal breach of trust.

A second charge under Singapore’s Section 477A of the Penal Code (falsification of accounts by a clerk, officer, or servant) for forging payment vouchers was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Zhou worked as a secretary at New Lixing Hardware and Environmental Pte Ltd, a recycling company, earning SGD2,300 per month from 25 June 2024 to 9 January of this year.

The company’s process worked like this:

Customers brought recyclable materials to the warehouse for weighing

Warehouse staff issued receipts showing weight and quantity

Customers took the receipts to the company’s office in Woodlands Link to collect payment

Zhou would prepare payment vouchers with customer details for signing

After customers signed, Zhou would pay them from a cash box at the counter

When the cash box ran low, Zhou would notify her boss, who would either give her money directly or put it in the box after hours.

The Theft Spree

On 2 December 2024, Zhou’s supervisor went overseas, leaving her alone in the office.

That’s when she started stealing.

From December 2, 2024, to January 9, 2025:

42 separate thefts

Amounts ranging from SGD65 to over SGD2,000

Total stolen: SGD38,315.30

Zhou also forged payment vouchers and signatures to cover her tracks, stealing the corresponding amounts to avoid detection.

All the stolen money went toward tipping social media influencers—a practice known as “da shang” (打赏), where fans give virtual gifts that translate to real money for content creators.

The term literally means “to reward”.

The Cost of Parasocial Relationships

The prosecution noted that Zhou:

Cooperated with authorities

Had no prior criminal record

She was only 20 years old when she committed the crimes

They requested a sentence of four to six months’ imprisonment. The judge sentenced her to four months in prison.

This case highlights how social media culture and parasocial relationships with online influencers can lead people to make extreme financial decisions.

Zhou essentially threw away her career and freedom to support strangers online.

The irony? Her monthly salary of SGD2,300 meant she stole the equivalent of over 16 months’ wages in just over a month – all to give virtual tips to people who likely never knew she existed.

Story adapted from Chinese language court reporting by Lianhe Zaobao.

