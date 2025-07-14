Woman With Depression Separated From Husband At Mall, Missing For 3 Days

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian Chinese woman has been missing for nearly three days after getting separated from her husband while shopping at the MyTown shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur, prompting her family to seek public assistance in locating her.

The missing woman, identified as Elaine Ching, 65, suffers from long-term depression and relies on medication to control her emotions, according to her younger brother, who spoke to TRP.

The brother, known as Meng, said his sister’s condition may have caused abnormal behaviour due to recent stress.

According to the family, Ching was shopping with her husband on the day she went missing when they decided to browse separately.

Her husband assumed she had returned home, and initially did not notice anything unusual as she had not brought her mobile phone with her.

When my brother-in-law returned home, he found that his wife was not there. He thought she might have returned to her parents’ home, so he did not communicate with the family to confirm.

Family Launches Search After Hospital Sighting

The family only learned of her whereabouts when someone posted photos on social media on Saturday (13 July) showing the woman lying on a sofa in the lobby of Hospital Tunku Azizah in Kuala Lumpur.

Family members rushed to the hospital at 9 pm that evening, but she had already left.

The day shift nurses had also changed shifts, leaving no one able to provide concrete information about her visit.

The family subsequently searched nearby LRT stations and even went to Kuala Lumpur General Hospital to check patient admission lists, but were unable to locate her.

The family plans to file an official police report and has contacted social activist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as “Uncle Kentang”, for assistance.

Members of the public with any relevant information are urged to contact Meng at 019-3796465 or Uncle Kentang’s hotline at 018-268 3999.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.