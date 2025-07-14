[Watch] The BMW Driver Who Has No Money To Pay Toll

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A BMW driver in Malaysia has become internet famous for the most ridiculous reason possible: refusing to pay a toll fee.

It was Tuesday morning at the Lima Kedai toll station in Johor.

A BMW pulls up to the toll booth but can’t get through – maybe their card was dead, maybe they forgot their wallet. Who knows.

So they do something that seems nice: put on hazard lights and reverse to let the car behind them go first.

That car belonged to someone named Farah, who had a dashcam running – she pays her toll like a normal person. The barrier lifts. She drives through.

That’s when the BMW driver decided to get creative. Instead of waiting or figuring out how to pay, they just floored it and tailgated right behind Farah’s car through the toll booth.

Free ride. Zero ringgit paid.

The Internet Reacts

Farah posted the dashcam footage on TikTok, and Malaysian social media went nuts:

“Driving a BMW but can’t afford the toll? Make it make sense.”

“Expensive car, cheap behaviour.”

“This is just embarrassing.”

And honestly? They’re right.

This person is driving a car worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, and they’re pulling stunts to avoid paying whatever the toll fee was, whether it’s a few ringgit or more, depending on where they entered the highway.

Why People Are Mad

It’s not really about the money. It’s about fairness.

Everyone else pays their tolls like adults. When someone with a luxury car decides the rules don’t apply to them, it isn’t very pleasant.

Additionally, it’s entirely unnecessary. If you can afford a BMW, you can afford a toll fee.

The video went viral across Malaysian social media, and although the BMW driver remains anonymous, their license plate is clearly visible in the footage.

Will anything happen to them officially? Probably not.

However, the internet shame is real, and in 2025, it can sometimes be worse than any fine.

Meanwhile, the BMW driver gave everyone else a perfect example of why dashcams exist.

