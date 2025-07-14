[Watch] Malaysian Family Flees After Father Assaults Guards To Save Shoplifting Teenage Son

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A teenage boy was allegedly caught stealing candy and snacks at a supermarket in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, while carrying his little sister on his back.

This wasn’t just a quick grab-and-go situation – the store workers had been watching him because he kept going in and out of the store multiple times, acting suspiciously.

When he tried to leave with his sister, the staff stopped him and decided to search his backpack.

The workers found several packages of stolen snacks hidden in his bag. That’s when things got really messy.

First Rescue Attempt: Mom’s Pleas and Excuses Fail

First, a woman who appeared to be the boy’s mother rushed over and started begging the store employees to let her son go.

She kept pleading and said she would get her husband to handle the situation. But the staff weren’t having it – they had caught the kid red-handed with stolen goods and weren’t just going to let him walk away.

One employee even scolded the mother, telling her that since she knew her child had done something wrong, she shouldn’t just keep making excuses for him.

The mother tried to take the boy and leave, but the security guards blocked her path.

She took the little sister away from the scene, but the teenage boy was still being held by store security.

Father Arrives and Situation Explodes Into Violence

Then the father showed up, and things went from bad to much worse.

He also tried the pleading approach at first, telling the staff that his son was still in school and asking them to have mercy.

When the store employees refused to let the boy go, the father completely lost it.

Instead of accepting that his son had been caught stealing and needed to face consequences, the father decided to use violence.

He physically grabbed his son away from the security guards and started hitting them.

While the guards were being attacked, the whole family made a run for it.

The entire family – mother, father, teenage son, and little sister – rushed out to their SUV parked outside and quickly drove away from the scene, leaving the assaulted security guards behind.

Security Footage and Phone Videos Seal Family’s Fate

The entire dramatic incident was captured on security cameras and cell phone videos, which quickly spread across social media.

People online were outraged, not just at the original theft, but especially at how the parents handled the situation.

Many criticised the family for teaching their children that stealing is acceptable and that when you get caught doing something wrong, violence and running away are the solutions.

People were also particularly angered by the father’s attempt to play the race card during the standoff, with many condemning this tactic as an inappropriate deflection from his son’s wrongdoing.

The supermarket management filed a police report about both the theft and the assault.

Now the police are tracking down the entire family.

They’re investigating under two different laws – one for the original theft of the snacks, and another for the father’s assault on the security guards.

