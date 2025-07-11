[Watch] Heavy Rainfall Creates Dangerous Flow On Mount Kinabalu, 155 Climbers Rescued

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

All 155 climbers stranded at the Sayat-Sayat checkpoint on Mount Kinabalu were safely evacuated on Thursday morning (10 July) after heavy rainfall created a dangerous torrent of water across the climbing trail.

The incident occurred at 6:15 am when heavy rain at the peak caused water to overflow from the highlands and rush across the trail at Kilometre 7, according to a statement from the Sabah Parks Board of Trustees.

Search and rescue (SAR) teams from Sabah Parks, along with Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR) personnel and mountain guides, immediately conducted monitoring and assessment of the situation.

“The route was identified as safe and all climbers were assisted using safety ropes available in the area,” the statement said.

All climbers were reported to be safe and had successfully crossed the risky area at 7:48 a.m. without any untoward incidents.

The climbing expedition had begun at 3:26 a.m., but the sudden weather change created hazardous conditions.

Videos circulating on social media showed climbers struggling to navigate the rushing water on the mountain trail.

Natural Phenomenon During Heavy Rain

Sabah Parks described such incidents as natural phenomena that commonly occur during heavy rainfall in highland areas.

“Therefore, we are always prepared with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety,” the statement added.

The agency conducts weather monitoring from as early as 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., and if conditions are deemed unsafe, rangers or park SAR personnel will immediately brief climbers about trail closures.

Sabah Parks advised climbers not to panic in such situations and always to follow safety instructions from park SAR teams and mountain guides.

Mount Kinabalu, standing at 4,095 meters, is Malaysia’s highest peak and a popular destination for local and international climbers.

The mountain’s weather conditions can change rapidly, making safety protocols crucial for climbing operations.

The successful evacuation demonstrates the effectiveness of the park’s emergency response procedures and the importance of having trained personnel stationed along the climbing routes.

