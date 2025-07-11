Chinese Animated Hit Ne Zha Gets English Release, Michelle Yeoh Lends Her Voice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The English-dubbed version of “Ne Zha: Reborn” (Ne Zha 2), which performed brilliantly at the Chinese box office, will be released in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on 22 August, distributed jointly by Hollywood distributor A24 and CMC Pictures.

Academy Award winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will participate in the voice acting.

American media analysts note that this rare collaboration between A24 and CMC Pictures will test the American market’s acceptance of Chinese narratives.

Yeoh will voice Nezha’s mother.

She expressed her honour in participating in the dubbing work for “Ne Zha 2”.

Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.

Phenomenal Success Breaks Box Office Records

After its release in China in January of this year, “Ne Zha 2” quickly became a phenomenal success.

It broke the USD1 billion box office milestone in under two weeks – the first non-Hollywood film to achieve this feat.

“Ne Zha 2” officially concluded its theatrical run in China on 30 June, following four extensions of its screening license.

The film accumulated a total box office of 15.446 billion yuan (approximately 9.162 billion ringgit) over 153 days of screening.

Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film

“Ne Zha 2” has surpassed “Inside Out 2” to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

This film, based on Chinese mythology and a famous 16th-century novel, has achieved a global box office of approximately $2.2 billion (RM9.661 billion).

Without adjusting for inflation, this represents the highest box office performance among all animated films; “Inside Out 2” generated $1.7 billion (RM7.234 billion) last year.

The success of “Ne Zha 2” is good news for mainland China’s film industry, as the country’s box office performance has been sluggish amid its economic downturn.

Rare Collaborations Tests Market Acceptance

Recent successful films in mainland China have not been typical Hollywood blockbusters, but rather domestic films with patriotic themes or those showcasing Chinese traditional culture and folklore.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the release of “Ne Zha 2” represents a rare theatrical collaboration between A24 and CMC Pictures.

A24 is known for promoting distinctive, director-driven works, while CMC Pictures is a state-backed Chinese company that has dominated the global distribution of mainland China’s most successful commercial films.

The collaboration between A24 and CMC Pictures will test the American market’s acceptance of mainland Chinese narratives.

