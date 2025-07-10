Penang Hill Dogs, Cats And Birds Poisoning Sparks Online Fury And Call For Justice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A shocking case of deliberate animal cruelty has emerged at Penang Hill, where the discovery of poisoned animals scattered across the popular tourist destination has ignited a firestorm of anger on social media, with residents demanding justice for what they’re calling a “cruel and inhumane” act.

Multiple cases of intentional animal poisoning have been reported on the hill, with dogs, cats, and birds found dead after consuming poisoned food deliberately placed in the area.

Disturbing images show lifeless animals, including a light-colored dog lying motionless on the pavement and several birds found near waste bins.

The community response has been swift and emotional, with comments flooding social media platforms calling for the perpetrators to face consequences.

Community Fury: ‘Every Creature Made by Same God’

“This is sickening! I hope the b****rd gets his comeuppance when he dies,” wrote one user, while another added, “May karma payback on the person who is so cruel soon.”

Religious undertones reflect the deep moral offence felt by the community, with one resident noting, “Every creature is made by the same God who made man.”

For many residents, these weren’t just random street animals—regular feeders had formed bonds with these creatures over time.

“To most, these strays are just strays, but to the feeders who care & feed them daily, they are well loved,” wrote one commenter.

Legal Consequences and Environmental Impact

The act violates both the Penal Code (Act 574) and the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772), with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

Experts warned that the poisoning also poses a serious risk to the ecosystem of Penang Hill.

One commenter suggested offering rewards for information leading to arrests, based on past successful cases.

Penang Hill authorities are actively seeking witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact inquiries@penanghill.gov.my.

The case has become a flashpoint for community values and the treatment of vulnerable creatures in shared spaces, with residents making clear that cruelty won’t be tolerated.

Saw on myforeverdoggo IG that there were dogs, cats and birds poisoned at Penang Hill hiking area. These babies are friendly, harmless, tail wagging sweethearts and ada setan on earth that buat benda terkutuk kat diorang.



Aku dah cukup murung pagi dengan kerja & this?! — Emily C. 🍒😇 (@mijetspie) July 9, 2025

