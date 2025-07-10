Malaysian Doctor Considers Resignation Over Remote Posting To Sabah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A doctor faces a difficult career decision after receiving a Ministry of Health (KKM) posting to a remote location far from her family.

The young doctor has been assigned to a clinic in Sabah, over 1,600 kilometres from her current base in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Thanks KKM for making me decide to quit,” she wrote in a social media post that has resonated with healthcare professionals nationwide.

Her post, which has since been deleted, garnered over 3,500 likes and nearly 2,000 comments from medical workers sharing their own posting experiences.

As a married mother, she expressed concerns about the practical challenges of the assignment.

I’m married with a child, and you just decide to send us there. Have you thought about who will take care of my child?

Healthcare Workers Share Similar Struggles

The Ministry’s posting letter, dated 4 July, requires her to report by October 2025.

The official correspondence states that “KKM reserves the right to determine placement decisions for the benefit of service.”

Her situation has prompted discussion among healthcare professionals about balancing career obligations with family responsibilities.

Some colleagues shared similar experiences of distant postings and the personal sacrifices involved.

One medical officer described accompanying her husband to Sabah after his posting, which required her to leave her job in the private sector and spend years away from her extended family.

Others mentioned the financial and emotional challenges of maintaining households across vast distances.

Balancing Service and Personal Sacrifice

Some healthcare workers in the comments defended the posting system, noting that geographical assignments have long been part of public service expectations.

They emphasised the importance of serving underserved communities.

However, her consideration of resignation highlights the personal cost of current deployment policies.

Her hashtag #berkhidmatuntukrakyat (serving the people) reflects the tension between public service commitment and family considerations.

The broader implications extend beyond individual cases.

The case illustrates the challenges Malaysia’s healthcare system faces in staffing remote facilities while retaining qualified professionals.

Rural areas require medical services, yet posting policies must also consider the personal circumstances of healthcare workers.

For added context, doctors in Malaysia are required to serve in the government for two years to help address the country’s national healthcare needs, ensuring that adequate medical support is available nationwide.

