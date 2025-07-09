JPJ Orders Recall Of 8,322 Vehicles From KIA, Yamaha And Mercedes-Benz

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced a mandatory recall of 8,322 vehicles from three manufacturers due to safety defects that could cause accidents.

The recall affects vehicles from KIA (5,123 units), Yamaha (3,167 units) and Mercedes-Benz (32 units), JPJ said in a statement.

Affected Models

KIA:

Rio UB (2010-2017): 5,123 vehicles

Issue: Potential electrical short circuit that could cause fires in the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit circuit board

Yamaha:

MT09 (November 2021 to February 2025): 1,649 motorcycles

Tracer 9 GT: 1,369 motorcycles

Tenere 700 (2023-2024): 149 motorcycles

Issues: Faulty Throttle Position Sensor and clutch operation problems affecting gear changes

Mercedes-Benz:

S-Class, GLC, AMG SL, EQS, EQE models (2023-2025): 32 vehicles

Issue: Potentially faulty fuse box requiring replacement

What Vehicle Owners Should Do

JPJ said manufacturers will contact affected vehicle owners directly to schedule inspections.

All replacement parts and repairs will be provided free of charge by the manufacturers.

Vehicle owners can also visit authorised dealerships or service centres for more information:

KIA : Dinamikjaya Motors (03-7627 3222)

: Dinamikjaya Motors (03-7627 3222) Yamaha : Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (03-6148 6310)

: Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (03-6148 6310) Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (1-800-88-1133)

JPJ emphasised that owners should arrange for inspections as soon as possible to prevent potential accidents.

The department will monitor the recall process to ensure all affected vehicles undergo proper safety checks and certification.

