JPJ Orders Recall Of 8,322 Vehicles From KIA, Yamaha And Mercedes-Benz

The largest recall involves 5,123 KIA Rio models from 2010-2017 that face potential electrical fires, while Yamaha motorcycles suffer from faulty sensors and clutch problems, and select Mercedes-Benz luxury models have defective fuse boxes.

July 9, 2025
The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced a mandatory recall of 8,322 vehicles from three manufacturers due to safety defects that could cause accidents.

The recall affects vehicles from KIA (5,123 units), Yamaha (3,167 units) and Mercedes-Benz (32 units), JPJ said in a statement.

Affected Models

KIA:

  • Rio UB (2010-2017): 5,123 vehicles
  • Issue: Potential electrical short circuit that could cause fires in the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit circuit board

Yamaha:

  • MT09 (November 2021 to February 2025): 1,649 motorcycles
  • Tracer 9 GT: 1,369 motorcycles
  • Tenere 700 (2023-2024): 149 motorcycles
  • Issues: Faulty Throttle Position Sensor and clutch operation problems affecting gear changes

Mercedes-Benz:

  • S-Class, GLC, AMG SL, EQS, EQE models (2023-2025): 32 vehicles
  • Issue: Potentially faulty fuse box requiring replacement

What Vehicle Owners Should Do

JPJ said manufacturers will contact affected vehicle owners directly to schedule inspections.

All replacement parts and repairs will be provided free of charge by the manufacturers.

Vehicle owners can also visit authorised dealerships or service centres for more information:

  • KIA: Dinamikjaya Motors (03-7627 3222)
  • Yamaha: Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (03-6148 6310)
  • Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (1-800-88-1133)

JPJ emphasised that owners should arrange for inspections as soon as possible to prevent potential accidents.

The department will monitor the recall process to ensure all affected vehicles undergo proper safety checks and certification.

