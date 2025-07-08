[Watch] Advertisement Canvas Detaches From Billboard, Covers Car On Federal Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A large canvas advertisement for Milo detached from its billboard structure on Federal Highway, completely covering a moving car in a dramatic incident that was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

Viral footage shows the canvas suddenly falling from its billboard frame across the road, draping over a red car that was driving underneath at the time.

While the billboard’s supporting structure remained intact, only the advertising material fell onto the roadway.

Continuing to move forward while dragging the canvas material, the driver experienced what social media users described as a frightening moment of complete darkness.

Adding to concerns, vehicles were actively using the busy highway when the canvas detached, making the timing particularly dangerous.

Public Response and Safety Questions

The incident has led to widespread online discussion about billboard safety and maintenance standards.

Social media users who shared the video expressed shock at the near-miss, with many raising questions about liability and responsibility for roadside advertising infrastructure.

Some observers noted that maintenance or construction vehicles appeared to be present near the billboard at the time of the incident, leading to speculation that servicing work may have been taking place when the canvas detached.

Others have questioned whether weather conditions or the age of the installation contributed to the failure.

However, not all reactions were serious – some social media users joked that this was “the most successful Milo advertisement ever,” noting the irony that the falling canvas generated far more attention than it would have received while properly mounted on the billboard.

Investigation and Damage Assessment

The incident has renewed concerns about the maintenance and safety protocols for roadside advertising structures, with some users suggesting the affected vehicle owner should seek compensation from the parties responsible for billboard maintenance.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

The extent of any damage to the vehicle and the specific cause of the canvas detachment have not been officially determined.

Local authorities have not yet issued statements regarding any investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

