TNB Admits App Error Caused Inflated July Electricity Readings

Malaysia’s national utility company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), has acknowledged a technical glitch in its myTNB mobile app that wrongly showed users abnormally high electricity consumption for July.

The error affected the app’s electricity usage calculation feature, causing some customers to see inflated monthly readings, even though they were only a week into July.

The malfunction also prevented some users from viewing their consumption data entirely.

TNB addressed the issue on social media after users complained about the app problems online.

TNB Promises July Bills Will Reflect Accurate Usage

Many took to social media to highlight the glitch, noting that their app showed a full month’s electricity usage despite July having just started.

The utility company stated that it is working to resolve the technical issue and will provide updates on its progress.

TNB assured customers that their actual July electricity bills will not be affected by the app error.

“We guarantee that July’s electricity consumption readings will not be affected. Users can calculate the official electricity bill price after the billing settlement deadline,” TNB said.

Customers experiencing issues can contact TNB through its Facebook page, X account (@Tenaga_Nasional), email (tnbcareline@tnb.com.my), or hotline 1300-88-5454.

