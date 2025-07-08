Police Hunt For Cyclists Who Allegedly Blocked Bus On Selangor Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are searching for a group of cyclists suspected of blocking a bus along a major road in Selangor after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday along the Kuala Selangor-Kuala Lumpur road at KM 23, heading towards Sungai Buloh after the Batu Arang traffic lights.

Kuala Selangor District Police Chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin said police became aware of the incident after a Facebook video showing a confrontation between a bus driver and the group of cyclists began circulating at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Initial investigations found that the incident happened when the group was heading towards Sungai Buloh. They are believed to have been cycling in a large group on the left side of the road and blocked the bus’s path,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Rule 42(3) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, which covers cycling violations, including riding separately from designated areas.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-32891222 or visit their nearest police station.

Viral Video Continues Circulating Despite Removal

Earlier, a video lasting more than a minute on social media showing tensions between a Rapid bus driver and a group of cyclists led to various reactions among social media users.

The cyclists accused the bus driver of attempting to force them off the road, raising concerns of aggression and road-sharing responsibilities.

However, many members of the public supported the bus driver in the comments.

The original poster has since removed the video, but many cybercitizens have reposted it.

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysian Cyclists Face Public Backlash After Confronting Bus Driver

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.