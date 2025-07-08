[Watch] Durian Dreams Turn Sour: Malaysian Fruit Vendor Reports RM5,000 Loss In Challenging Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian durian vendor’s Facebook post has shed light on the financial pressures facing fruit retailers, as she detailed losing RM5,000 in what she describes as an increasingly difficult market.

“Selling durians until I’m exhausted, still can’t recover RM5,000 in costs,” the vendor posted, sharing her experience of the current durian trade conditions.

The vendor provided a detailed cost breakdown for Grade A durians to illustrate her situation:

Purchase price: RM20 per kilogram

Daily water loss: 10-20% weight reduction (she calculated minimum RM2 loss per kg)

Staff costs: RM3 per kilogram

Transport and fuel: RM1 per kilogram

Total cost: RM25 per kilogram

According to her account, the market selling price also sits at RM25 per kilogram, leaving no profit margin.

“Cost RM25, sell RM25. When durians go bad, I have to compensate myself – these orchard owners and wholesalers don’t pay for damages,” she wrote, describing the financial responsibility that falls on retailers.

The Middleman Problem Exposed

In her most recent post, the vendor directly confronted what she sees as the root of retailers’ struggles—exploitative middleman practices.

“Middlemen, you’re making too much money from water weight,” she posted, revealing that wholesalers are adding up to RM6 per kilogram in charges related to weight loss during transport and storage, while simultaneously supplying substandard, watery durians to retailers.

“Middlemen make the most money, and they don’t offer return guarantees. They’re the ones profiting the most,” she wrote, highlighting how the supply chain structure leaves retailers vulnerable to losses while middlemen secure their profits.

The vendor also criticised the fruit selection skills of her suppliers: “This middleman is quite stupid at picking fruit,” she added, expressing frustration at receiving poor quality durians despite paying premium wholesale prices.

The Perishability Challenge

The vendor emphasised the time-sensitive nature of durian sales, explaining that the fruit must be sold within a day to maintain its freshness and appeal to customers.

She also described the exacting quality standards that buyers expect.

“Some customers want compensation if the durian is slightly wet, and also want compensation if it’s too dry,” she posted, outlining the narrow quality parameters she must meet—standards that become nearly impossible to achieve when receiving subpar fruit from suppliers.

In a follow-up video, the vendor used a premium Grade 101A durian (a higher grade classification) as an example, stating it was purchased at auction for RM28 but could only be sold for RM25, sometimes dropping to RM20.

“This isn’t selling cheap – this is market reality,” she explained in the video.

The vendor attributed some challenges to what she sees as inconsistent fruit selection by suppliers: “These wholesalers need to learn how to properly select fruit! They know how to make money but don’t know how to pick good durians!”

Industry Comparison

Reflecting on market changes, the vendor noted: “The market situation isn’t like it was 10 years ago.”

She mentioned that while some vendors might misrepresent fruit grades for profit, she maintains she deals in genuine Grade A products, though the quality she receives from wholesalers often doesn’t match the premium prices she pays.

The vendor concluded her posts by stating: “Now I can only try to protect my costs. Making big money has become an unreachable dream.”

Her candid account offers insight into the operational challenges faced by durian retailers in the current market environment, highlighting the narrow margins and financial risks associated with selling perishable, premium fruit.

While her experience represents one vendor’s perspective, it illuminates broader issues within Malaysia’s durian supply chain, where the structure appears to systematically favour middlemen while leaving retailers struggling to break even despite handling a fruit that commands premium prices from consumers.

The case underscores how agricultural supply chains can create situations where those closest to the final consumer—and bearing the most significant operational risks—may paradoxically be the least profitable participants in the trade.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.