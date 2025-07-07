[Watch] Malaysian Cyclists Face Public Backlash After Confronting Bus Driver

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video showing a confrontation between cyclists and a Rapid bus driver has generated unexpected public reaction, with many expressing support for the driver.

In the footage, the cycling group accused the driver of “dangerously squeezing” them on the road and nearly causing an accident – their plan to garner public sympathy quickly unravelled.

“We were cycling on the left lane when this bus driver came driving dangerously close to us,” claimed one cyclist in the video.

The group went further, posting the driver’s full name, bus plate number, and employee ID online, apparently hoping to pressure Rapid’s management into taking action.

However, the video revealed something the cyclists may not have anticipated – they appeared to be riding side by side on the main road.

This formation appeared to impede traffic flow, which viewers suggested may explain the bus driver’s apparent frustration.

Public Stands With Bus Driver

Instead of the outrage they expected, the cyclists faced a torrent of criticism from Malaysians who watched the footage.

“Hundreds of comments flooded the post – and almost all of them criticised the cycling group, not the bus driver,” observed one social media user who watched the incident unfold online.

The video showed the bus driver remaining remarkably calm throughout the confrontation.

Despite being surrounded by a large group of cyclists, he stepped out of his vehicle alone to address the situation.

Fortunately, Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers happened to pass by and helped defuse the tension.

A Telling Comparison

One comment particularly resonated with viewers: “We always get angry at kids on basikal lajak for playing on roads and endangering themselves. But now, adults are setting the wrong example – cycling in groups, dominating main lanes and inconveniencing other road users.”

The incident has led to broader discussions about road sharing and cycling etiquette in Malaysia.

Many commenters expressed long-standing frustrations with some cycling groups whose road behaviour has drawn criticism.

Rather than facing disciplinary action, some believe the bus driver deserves recognition for his professionalism under pressure.

“He represents the voice of the majority of road users who have long been fed up with the attitude of certain cycling groups who act as they please,” wrote one supporter.

In Malaysia’s social media landscape, public opinion doesn’t always align with the original poster’s intentions, and sometimes, the camera captures more than bargained for.

