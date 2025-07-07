[Watch] 18 Men Arrested After Brawl Over Liquor Auction Prices At Malaysia School Event

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Eighteen men have been arrested following a brawl that erupted at a school hall in Pekan Nanas, Pontian, over dissatisfaction with alcohol auction prices during an event on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on 4 July when a group of men became upset with the bidding prices for alcoholic beverages offered during an auction at the event.

According to Pontian District Police Chief Superintendent Mohammad Shofee Tayib, the disgruntled group began throwing chairs toward the stage, sparking a fight that disrupted the gathering.

“A team from the Criminal Investigation Department of Pontian District Police Headquarters was dispatched to the scene and arrested the suspects,” Superintendent Mohammad Shofee said in a statement.

The 18 local men, aged between 17 and 48, have been detained in connection with the brawl.

Police have opened investigation papers under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code related to rioting and mischief.

Serious Charges Filed as Police Seek Public Cooperation

Section 148 carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment or a fine, or both, while Section 427 provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both.

“Preliminary investigations found that the brawl started when a group was dissatisfied with the alcohol prices offered during the auction at the event,” the police chief explained.

Pontian District Police emphasised they will not compromise on criminal behaviour, particularly involving fights or riots that can disturb public peace and safety.

The public has been advised not to spread videos or unverified information about the incident and to cooperate with police.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Pontian District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-6869999.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo.

