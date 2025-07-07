Senior PKR MPs Demand Royal Commission Over Judge Appointment Allegations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nine PKR parliamentarians have called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate serious allegations surrounding judicial appointments, drawing parallels to Malaysia’s 2007 VK Lingam video scandal amid claims of attempted influence over court decisions and judge appointments.

The demand was made during a special press conference on Monday, where the MPs outlined a comprehensive six-point action plan, including parliamentary investigations, nationwide public forums, and cross-party mobilisation, to address what they termed a crisis threatening judicial independence.

Former PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli detailed four specific allegations requiring government explanation:

First, nominations for new judges across all court levels submitted by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to the government have not been addressed appropriately, resulting in urgent vacancies.

Second, nominations for the Chief Justice and Court of Appeal President positions had already been decided by JAC before Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s retirement and submitted to the Prime Minister; however, appointments were not made, resulting in the current vacancies.

Third, a JAC meeting was called last Friday without adhering to the required 10-day notice period to make fresh nominations for vacant positions.

Most seriously, a Federal Court judge was summoned to a previous JAC meeting to explain allegations of attempting to influence case decisions and judge transfers – claims now substantiated by a police report filed by the judge.

Echoes of the VK Lingam Scandal

The MPs drew explicit parallels to the 2007 VK Lingam video scandal, noting that the Federal Court judge called before JAC was a former special officer to Tun Ahmad Fairuz Sheikh Abdul Halim in 2003—the same former Chief Justice implicated in the original scandal.

“The last time the judicial institution was embroiled in controversy involving allegations of influence over case decisions and judge appointments was the VK Lingam video scandal in 2007,” the MPs stated in their joint declaration.

This historical connection has raised concerns among legal practitioners and civil society about potential attempts to influence judicial appointments and court decisions, mirroring the earlier scandal.

Beyond demanding a Royal Commission, the MPs outlined an extensive response strategy.

They will formally request that Parliament’s Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections, and Institutional Reform investigate, including summoning the Prime Minister for testimony.

A formal letter will be sent to the committee chairman, William Leong, and all members.

MPs Launch Multi-Pronged Campaign Strategy

The group plans to mobilise cross-party parliamentary support and launch nationwide public forums, beginning in Kuala Lumpur/Selangor on Sunday, 13 July, at 8:30 PM, before expanding to major cities nationwide.

An online petition will be launched to demonstrate public support for defending judicial independence.

Appointments to fill key judicial vacancies should be based on previous JAC proceedings rather than new nominations made amid the current controversy.

The statement was jointly signed by nine PKR parliamentarians: Rafizi Ramli (Pandan), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Wong Chen (Subang), Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju), Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau), Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang), S Kesavan (Sungai Siput), and Onn Abu Bakar (Batu Pahat).

Timing Amid Leadership Transition

The allegations emerge during a critical transition period for Malaysia’s judiciary. Tengku Maimun concluded her historic tenure as the country’s first female Chief Justice on Wednesday after six years of service.

The Federal Court’s Chief Registrar’s Office announced Thursday that Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim would exercise Chief Justice powers under Article 131A of the Federal Constitution and relevant provisions of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

The MPs urged Malaysians to pay attention to the controversy despite other competing issues, emphasising its significant future impact on the country and its citizens.

We call on all Malaysians to pay attention to this issue which has major implications for the people and country in the future, even though it may seem trivial amid various other issues.

The controversy represents a test of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration’s commitment to judicial independence—a cornerstone principle of both PKR and Pakatan Harapan’s political platform.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim named as acting CJ today.



I remember in 2019, when Tun Richard Malanjum retired on 12 April, Tun Tengku Maimun was appointed as CJ on 2 May, some weeks later.



I cannot recall at the time whether an acting CJ was appointed. pic.twitter.com/zDGs6S7H4W — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) July 3, 2025

Constitutional Framework

The appointment arrangement was made in accordance with Article 131A of the Federal Constitution, as well as provisions under Section 9(1)(b) and Section 9(3) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 [Act 91].

The constitutional provisions ensure continuity in judicial leadership during transition periods; however, the allegations by PKR MPs raise concerns about the broader appointment process beyond this immediate arrangement.

The PKR parliamentarians’ demand for a Royal Commission reflects growing calls for transparency in judicial appointments, a critical component of Malaysia’s separation of powers and judicial independence.

Their allegations, if substantiated, could raise questions about the government’s handling of judicial nominations and adherence to established procedures in the appointment process.

The phrase "Soft strength wields the strongest power" finds its living embodiment in Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Malaysia’s first female Chief Justice, whose tenure has been marked not by flamboyance or force, but by quiet integrity, calm command, and unshakable adherence to… pic.twitter.com/tAW3vhrnzQ — Siti Kasim (@sitikasim) July 1, 2025

