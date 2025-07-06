Malaysian Badminton Star Lee Zii Jia Sparks Concern With Cryptic Instagram Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia has raised concerns among fans after posting a series of dark, wordless images on Instagram late Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Olympic bronze medallist shared 10 black-and-white illustrations on Instagram without any accompanying text.

The images depicted themes of pain and struggle, including scenes of needle stitching, wounded bodies, and shadowy silhouettes.

The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 80,000 likes within 24 hours and drawing worried comments from fans and fellow athletes.

Malaysian badminton players, both former and current, including Goh Jin Wei and former player Soniia Cheah, were among those who left supportive messages in the comments section.

Challenging Year Following Olympic Success

Lee has faced a challenging year following his bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In March, he applied for protected ranking status with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) due to an ankle injury, temporarily stepping away from competition to focus on recovery.

The world number 27 has not provided any explanation for the Instagram post.

Fans have flooded the comments with messages of support, urging him to stay strong during what appears to be a difficult period.

Lee remains one of Malaysia’s top badminton prospects despite recent setbacks with injuries and form.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s National Sports Council (NSC) has confirmed that Lee is in good spirits and mentally stable.

They have communicated with his management team to ensure his well-being

