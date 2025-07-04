[Watch] Caught On Camera: Restaurant Owner Seeks Mitsubishi Triton Driver After Illegal Dumping In Klang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local business is seeking the owner of a silver Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck after the vehicle was allegedly used to dump three large bags of household waste behind their premises.

According to a statement from the affected business, the incident occurred on 2 July at 11:40 PM in the back alley of a restaurant in Klang known as 3030.

The dumped waste reportedly included household garbage and durian shells, which the business owner said had caused environmental pollution in the area.

The business claims to have captured the entire incident on closed-circuit television (CCTV) and has preserved all video evidence.

48-Hour Ultimatum

The business owner has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the vehicle owner to return, clean up the dumped waste, and apologise for the incident.

If the waste is not cleared within the specified timeframe, the business has threatened to take several actions:

Report the incident to the local municipal council

File a formal police report

Release the CCTV footage to media outlets

The business owner emphasised that private property should not be treated as a dumping ground, urging the public to dispose of waste responsibly through proper channels.

Illegal dumping is an offence under Malaysian environmental laws and can result in fines and other penalties.

