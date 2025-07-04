[Watch] Armed Men Attack Car At Petrol Station Near Malaysia-Singapore Border

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are investigating an incident where four masked men armed with weapons attacked a car at a petrol station near the Second Link bridge connecting Malaysia and Singapore.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the incident unfolding at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday (3 July) at a Shell petrol station near the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

The footage shows a black Honda sedan stopping at the petrol station when it is suddenly blocked from behind by a silver car.

Four masked men then jumped out of the silver vehicle and began attacking the black car’s rear mirror with weapons.

Victims Fight Back As Gunshots Ring Out

Four sounds resembling gunshots were then heard during the incident.

Several people quickly emerged from the targeted black Honda, with one man who exited from the passenger seat appearing to hold what looked like a handgun.

He was seen pointing in the direction from which the silver car had fled.

The black sedan then hastily left the scene.

Police Investigation Underway, Motive Unknown

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan, confirmed that the police are investigating the incident when contacted for comment.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been announced.

The incident occurred in a busy area near one of the main border crossings between Malaysia and Singapore, raising concerns about public safety in the vicinity.

Police have not disclosed whether anyone was injured in the incident or provided details about the suspected weapons involved.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.