Kelana Jaya LRT Services Resume After Man Falls Onto Tracks At Subang Alam Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rail services on the Kelana Jaya LRT line resumed at 10:22 a.m. today (4 July) after a temporary disruption caused by a passenger who fell onto the tracks earlier in the morning.

The incident occurred at 8.02 am at Subang Alam LRT station when a passenger entered the track area as a train was approaching the platform, according to Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd.

Based on preliminary information, the individual is suspected to have attempted self-harm by jumping into the track area.

Emergency response teams comprising personnel from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) were deployed to the scene immediately after receiving reports from Rapid Rail operations.

The passenger was successfully rescued but sustained serious injuries and was taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for further treatment.

“Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, and Rapid Rail will provide its full cooperation to assist in the investigation,” the rail operator said.

The company also apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers during the service disruption and thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.

Latest in A Series of Track Incidents

This marks the latest in a series of similar incidents on Malaysia’s rail network this year.

In February, a blind man fell onto the tracks at Titiwangsa LRT station and was struck by a train, resulting in his death.

Last month, a Taiwanese man in his 60s fell onto the tracks at Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT station and was run over by a train.

Rail services were suspended for approximately two hours and 20 minutes before normal operations resumed.

The Ministry of Transport has mandated the installation of passenger platform doors at all Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations to enhance safety.

Platform screen doors will act as physical barriers between passengers and the train tracks, significantly reducing the risk of accidents at LRT stations.

Kes lelaki warga Taiwan digilis tren di stesen LRT, kes kedua tahun ni.



Kes pertama yg menyayat hati, warga oku buta penglihatan. Sama jugak jatuh dekat stesen LRT 🥲



Sangat bahaya sebab tak berpagar. — m (@paleflwr) June 4, 2025

READ MORE: Taiwanese Man Killed After Falling Onto LRT Track In Puchong

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo and 当今雪州

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.