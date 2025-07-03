[Watch] Stadium Shah Alam: The RM3.28 Billion Question That’s Got Malaysians Talking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The aerial shot says it all – where Stadium Shah Alam once stood, there’s now just a massive dirt crater.

And Malaysian taxpayers are feeling some way about the bill.

Despite numerous renovation attempts, the stadium was suffering from long-term neglect, leading to its disrepair and ultimately the decision to demolish.

It cost RM30-50 million to tear down what was already there, but that’s pocket change compared to what’s coming next.

Phase one of rebuilding the new stadium complex is clocking in at RM787-800 million.

That’s not even the whole picture – we’re talking about just the first phase of the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA).

The real jaw-dropper? The entire KSSA project – including the new stadium, Malawati stadium, hotels, commercial areas, and flood mitigation projects – is projected to hit RM3.28 billion.

Kenapa SSA tidak diupgrade jadi Fully Football stadium without total demolish.



isu paling kritikal di SSA ni

1- bumbung covering polycarbonate panel dah reput tp main steel and concrete structure masih utuh.

2- kawasan padat yg jadikan SSA ni high risk flood prone area pic.twitter.com/WEcOw7fn3V — Mohd Dez (@Mohddez) July 3, 2024

Taxpayers Aren’t Thrilled

Social media reactions have been… let’s call them “passionate.”

A journalist and editor, Shahrim Tamrin, summed up the mood perfectly with his hashtag #taxpayersmoney, pointing out that Malaysian taxpayers are footing the bill for both the demolition of the old stadium and the construction of the new one.

The sentiment is straightforward: people are questioning whether this massive spending spree is essential, especially when the money could be allocated to other public needs.

The scope of this project has expanded way beyond just replacing a football stadium.

We’re looking at a full-blown entertainment and commercial complex that includes:

New stadium facilities

Hotel accommodations

Commercial retail spaces

Flood control infrastructure

Multiple sporting venues

The Reality Check

The photo shows the current state of affairs – a giant, empty lot where childhood memories once lived.

Construction equipment scattered around the perimeter hints at the massive undertaking ahead.

The construction work for Phase 1 of the KSSA is on schedule, with a planned start date in October following the completion of the design process.

Whether this RM3.28 billion investment will deliver the world-class facilities Malaysia deserves, or if it’s an expensive lesson in project scope creep, remains to be seen.

What’s certain is that Malaysians will be watching every ringgit spent on this one.

The question everyone’s asking: Is this the future of Malaysian sports infrastructure, or just really expensive dirt?

