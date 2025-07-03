[Watch] Malaysian Boss Gifts Domestic Worker Trendy Labubu Toys After 6 Years Of Service

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian employer’s farewell gift to her longtime domestic helper from the Philippines is making waves online – and it’s not your typical goodbye present.

Social media personality Raine Lee documented the moment on Instagram, showing herself taking her domestic worker to a POP MART store in a mall in Kuala Lumpur.

There, she bought her maid a complete set of Labubu “The Monsters Big Into Energy” blind box collectibles, spending RM424.80.

The gift turned out to be more valuable than expected.

While Lee paid retail price, the same set now sells for around RM1,400 on the resale market, thanks to the current Labubu collecting craze.

Lee’s helper had worked for the family for six years before returning to her home country.

In her Instagram post, Lee referred to the worker as “part of the family” and stated that the gift was a way to express gratitude for her years of dedicated service.

More Than Just a Gift

The choice of Labubu wasn’t random.

Lee explained that her helper always seemed excited watching the family open their own blind box purchases, so she wanted to give her the same experience.

“Whether she keeps them for her own collection, sells them to others, or opens them with her children in the future, it’s her freedom,” Lee wrote. “I don’t mind – I just want her to be happy.”

The video shows the helper beaming as she carries her new collectibles, clearly thrilled with the unexpected gift.

Lee also mentioned she prepared additional farewell presents beyond the Labubu set.

The story has resonated with social media users, many commenting on the thoughtful gesture between employer and employee who had clearly developed a genuine relationship over their six years together.

Meet Malaysia’s Latest Obsession

Labubu is a quirky, elf-like toy character that’s become hugely popular in Malaysia.

Created by artist Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and sold by Pop Mart, these toys have an unusual “so ugly it’s cute” look that people can’t get enough of.

Part of “The Monsters” series, Labubu toys are sold in mystery boxes where you don’t know which design you’ll get until you open it, making collecting them addictive. Many Malaysians now treat them as trendy accessories, carrying them around or displaying them.

The craze has exploded on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, where people showcase their collections and share styling ideas.

What started as a simple toy has turned into a full-blown collecting phenomenon across the country

