[Watch] This Grab Rider Bought A RM1.4 Million Villa By Delivering Your Lunch

Forget everything you think you know about gig work.

While most people are complaining about the hustle economy, Afiq Zayany is living in a two-story golf villa that costs more than most people’s retirement funds.

This isn’t some crypto bro success story or influencer BS.

This is a guy who wakes up every morning, hops on his bike, and delivers food for a living.

The twist? He’s cracked the code on making it actually work.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Here’s the math that’ll make your office job feel questionable: Afiq pulls in around S$200 (RM660) daily by completing 25 deliveries in 6-7 hours.

Do that consistently, and you’re looking at S$6,000 to S$7,000 monthly.

That’s RM20,000+ for those keeping score at home.

But here’s where it gets interesting—he’s not even living where he works.

Every single day, this man crosses the border from his Johor Bahru mansion to hustle in Singapore’s streets.

Why? Because RM1.4 million gets you a villa with a three-car garage in JB, while the same money in Singapore might ‘buy you a decent parking spot’.

The Reality Check

Don’t get it twisted—this isn’t some easy-money fairy tale.

Afiq’s putting in serious miles, sometimes over 250 kilometers daily.

Rain or shine, traffic or no traffic, he’s out there grinding while most of us are complaining about walking to the coffee machine.

The guy’s basically running a one-man logistics operation, and he’s brutally honest about it.

It’s either scorching hot or you’ll get drenched in the rain. On top of that, you need to be alert all the time. It’s a huge risk riders or drivers are taking by being on the road 7 hours a day. For some, even longer hours.

The Human Moments

Between the hustle and the numbers, there are those random acts of kindness that keep him going.

Customers leaving drinks and snacks at their doors for riders.

Small gestures that remind you there’s still some humanity left in this gig economy madness.

Afiq’s success isn’t about some secret hack or get-rich-quick scheme-it’s about discipline, clear goals, and the willingness to turn what most people see as temporary work into something sustainable.

He’s proof that if you’re going to play the gig game, you better play it like you mean it.

Sure, there’s no corporate ladder to climb and the risks are real, but when your “office” has three parking spaces and a golf course view, maybe that traditional career path isn’t the only way to win.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Mothership.

