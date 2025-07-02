[Watch] Coca-Cola Just Made Klang River Cleaner, And Here’s Why You Should Celebrate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Your daily dose of Coke just got a green makeover.

Coca-Cola Malaysia teamed up with Dutch cleanup champions The Ocean Cleanup to launch a game-changing trash-sorting facility along Sungai Klang – and this is genuinely exciting news.

The facility received the official ribbon-cutting treatment today (2 July), with Klang’s mayor and government leaders celebrating the milestone.

However, what matters to regular folks is that this innovative system is designed to rescue tons of waste from one of Malaysia’s busiest waterways.

Two high-tech “Interceptor” machines (think super-smart solar-powered river cleaners), codenamed 002 and 005, plus a specialised log boom barrier system, have already rescued nearly 3,000 tons of waste from Sungai Klang as it flows through Kuala Lumpur’s industrial zones.

That’s roughly equivalent to the weight of 600 elephants that are now being properly processed, rather than polluting our waters.

The Real Impact: Jobs, Clean Water, and Smart Recycling

The new sorting facility takes it to the next level – dedicated, full-time workers carefully separate recyclable materials, such as plastic bottles and aluminium cans, from organic waste.

This public-private collaboration brings together Coca-Cola Malaysia, The Ocean Cleanup, local implementation leaders Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd, and the J&K Wonderland Foundation, which helped fund the project.

Translation: way less waste heading to landfills, and more materials getting a second life.

What’s In It For The Public:

Cleaner river = healthier environment around KL’s industrial areas

around KL’s industrial areas New local jobs created for sorting and processing work

for sorting and processing work Recycled materials transformed into useful products like construction materials

transformed into useful products like construction materials Smart partnership between private companies and the government, tackling real problems

Amanda Lin, Senior Director – Franchise Operations for The Coca-Cola Company across Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, was enthusiastic: “This represents our commitment across Southeast Asia to create lasting solutions for plastic pollution – we’re putting our money where our mouth is.”

The Ripple Effect: Local Action, Global Impact

Marco Piët of The Ocean Cleanup says this is just the beginning of something big.

Their ambitious goal? Eliminate 90% of floating plastic pollution from oceans by 2030.

The Sungai Klang project is helping them perfect and expand their technology for their “30 Cities” program across Asia and the Americas.

This is what happens when serious money, smart technology, and genuine commitment come together.

Sungai Klang is getting cleaner, people are finding employment, and plastic is being recycled instead of polluting our oceans, which benefits everyone who cares about clean water and healthy fish.

Sometimes corporate partnerships create real positive change.

And that’s worth celebrating.

READ MORE: Non-Profit Ocean Cleanup Not Only Hits Milestone But ‘Rescues Two Bears’ In Sungai Klang

READ MORE: Why Is British Band Coldplay Paying To Clean Malaysian Rivers?

READ MORE: Noble ‘River Guardians’ Restore 1KM Of Klang River Close To Its Former Glory

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.