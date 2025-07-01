Puchong MP: Petronas Should Pay For Gas Pipe Explosion Damage In Putra Heights

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian politician has stated that oil company PETRONAS must compensate for all the damage caused by a massive gas pipeline explosion, despite police indicating that it “wasn’t anyone’s fault”.

Yeo Bee Yin, who represents the Puchong area, disagrees with the police, who said that no one was careless or did anything wrong in the 1 April blast.

“While I agree with Datuk Hussein that there appears to be no sabotage or criminal intent, I respectfully disagree that negligence was absent,” said the former environment minister, referring to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

She believes PETRONAS should have taken better care of its underground gas pipes.

Underground conditions should not be an excuse for a large-scale structural failure of this magnitude. Therefore, PETRONAS must take full responsibility for the losses caused by the Putra Heights fire.

Massive Explosion Devastates Residential Area

The gas pipe exploded, creating flames 30 metres tall – as high as a 10-story building.

The fire was so intense that it reached temperatures of 1,000 degrees and left a huge hole in the ground.

On Sunday, safety investigators released their report, stating that the explosion occurred because the ground around the pipe became unstable.

The soil could no longer adequately support the pipe, which put too much pressure on the joints, causing them to break.

The disaster was devastating for the neighbourhood:

81 homes were completely destroyed or badly damaged

81 more homes had some damage

57 other houses were affected but didn’t catch fire

Public Concerns Over Soil Instability Findings

Yeo, who previously worked as an engineer in the oil and gas industry, says the money allocated to victims so far is insufficient to cover their losses.

She wants Petronas to:

Pay full compensation to everyone affected

Check all its gas pipes across peninsular Malaysia to make sure this doesn’t happen again

The Selangor state government has announced plans to introduce new safety regulations to prevent similar accidents in the future.

PETRONAS has identified parts of its extensive 2,680 km gas pipeline network that may face similar instability issues to those that led to the Putra Heights explosion.

The affected sections of the pipeline stretch from Kerteh to Segamat and also from Pengerang to the Thai border.

Meanwhile, social media commenters said the government’s verdict that the explosion happened due to soil movement may create more worry among the public.

Unlike human mistakes, which can be fixed through better training or procedures, underground soil changes are much harder to spot and prevent before they cause problems.

