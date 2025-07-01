Former World No.1 Malaysian Badminton Star Loses RM285K On Range Rover In One Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember Tan Boon Heong?

The guy who dominated badminton courts worldwide and, when partnering with Koo Kien Keat, hit World No.1 in men’s doubles?

The Malaysian legend who won the Asian Games and the All England Championships?

Well, turns out being a champion on the court doesn’t make you immune to getting schooled by a car purchase.

The Dream That Became a Money Pit

You know how some people dream of luxury cars? Tan always wanted a Range Rover.

You know, those big fancy SUVs that scream “I’ve made it!”

And honestly, after conquering the badminton world, the guy deserved to treat himself.

So when he had the cash, he went for it – dropped RM530,000 on a 2018 Range Rover Sport.

That’s more than half a million ringgit, folks.

Friends Who Weren’t Really Friends

After driving around for just one year feeling like the champion he is, Tan noticed his fancy ride was losing value faster than ice cream melts in Malaysian heat.

The car market basically said “nah” to Range Rovers, and suddenly his dream car became a financial nightmare.

So, the former World No. 1 tried to sell.

Started asking for RM450,000 – already a RM80,000 loss, but hey, cut your losses, right?

Even his friends said they’d buy it, maybe pay extra because they’re buddies with a badminton legend.

Then they disappeared. Completely ghosted him.

Still Waiting for a Miracle

Things got desperate. Tan kept dropping the price – from RM450K to RM345K.

Still no takers. Then, a fan showed up, seemed serious, and even paid a deposit.

Tan probably thought, “finally!” But nope – the guy’s loan got rejected because his credit was trash.

Now? Malaysia’s former badminton king has someone willing to pay RM245,000.

Do the math – he paid RM530,000, but sold it for RM245,000.

That’s a loss of RM285,000 in just over a year. Almost 300 grand down the drain.

And he’s still praying this buyer’s loan goes through. If not? He jokes about keeping it as a “vintage decoration” in his garage.

Defiant Response to Criticism

But when Tan shared his story publicly, the internet had opinions – and not all of them were sympathetic.

Following the viral spread of his Range Rover selling saga, Tan posted a response, addressing critics who questioned his financial management skills.

In his latest post on 28 June, Tan wrote: “Lost money buying a car and people say I can’t manage finances. You’re so good at managing money, are you rich yet? Actually, most men like to show off – like houses, red wine, etc.”

Rather than maintaining his earlier cautionary tone, Tan has now embraced a “live life to the fullest” philosophy.

Life is about experiencing things. If you lose money, just earn it back. Why be so hung up about it? Money can’t be taken with you when you die.

He concluded with a bold challenge to his critics: “You laugh at me for being foolish, I laugh at you for never driving a Range Rover.”

